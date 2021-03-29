Aerial Imaging Market Technology Innovations and Future Growth Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Aerial Imaging Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Aerial Imaging Market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Aerial Imaging Market: Blom ASA, Fugro, Nearmap Ltd., Eagle View Technologies, Inc., Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, Aerial Imaging Productions, LLC, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Landiscor Real Estate Mapping, Kucera International Inc., GeoVantage, Inc. (Aeroptic, LLC), Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc.), Eagle Aerial Solutions, Aerobotics, (Pty) Ltd., Airobotics, SkyIMD, Inc., and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– August 2020 – Phase One Industrial, a global provider of medium- and large- format metric cameras and imaging solutions for aerial applications, has signed an agreement with Acecore Technologies, a developer and manufacturer of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for cinema and creative, industrial, and security markets. Together, these companies’ high-end products are opening new opportunities in drone-based high-accuracy mapping and inspection markets.

– March 2019 – Skylum Software has announced AirMagic, the world’s first fully automated AI-powered photo enhancer designed for drone and aerial photography. AirMagic is expected to further ease the process by automating the process of editing the aerial photos and addressing the image quality issues.

Key Market Trends

Construction Industry Expected to Grow Significantly



– The aerial imaging for the construction industry is expected to view a significant growth rate in terms of application. Aerial imaging in construction projects is expected to play an integral role in the building process.

– Using aerial imaging platforms such as drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the construction industry helps the builders survey the site by using the high-resolution images and topographic information which are considered highly accurate. This comprehensive information aids the engineers in estimating and project costs and minimize the cost overrun by preparing a robust project and effective time management.

– Aerial imaging also provides a safe medium for site inspection, delivering real-time data from dangerous areas, and helping contractors mitigate problems before they worsen. By using aerial imaging in construction projects, contractors and site managers have an affordable method for obtaining actionable information and visual collateral that leads to smarter business decisions throughout the construction process.

– Also, many companies are leveraging and integrating various technological benefits to provide products catering to the rising demands of the industry. For instance, in May 2019, Terra Drone Indonesia, a group company of Terra Drone Corporation, which provides industrial drone solutions, has recently completed two pilot projects that demonstrate how construction companies could benefit from drone surveying and mapping services. The company has carried out survey-grade topographic mapping for two different dam construction projects in the country using drones equipped with Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market



– The North American aerial imaging market is anticipated to dominate worldwide, owing to the presence of major vendors in the region. Also, the increasing implementation of aerial imaging technology in various end-user industries is further augmenting the market share in the North American Region.

– Also, the deployment of innovative platforms such as drones and UAVs to gather the required data from a high-resolution aerial image gathered is expected to increase the market adoption in the region further.

– The region has been witnessing several efforts by the companies to develop imagery libraries. For instance, in January 2020, Vexcel Imaging, a Colorado-based company, which collects geospatial data, has acquired a fleet of airplanes and other imaging assets from Verisk, a risk analytics company, now a part-owner of Vexcel. By coupling their efforts, they hope to build the world’s most extensive library of geospatial imagery, which governments and other customers could utilize for things such as property assessment, urban planning, or natural disaster response.

– The US military and civil government are increasing their number of operations, with respect to UAS, which is sometimes referred to as drones. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) established six UAS test sites and the Center of Excellence for Unmanned Aircraft Systems. The FAA is also planning partnerships with the technology industry through the Focus Area Pathfinder initiative.

Influence of the Aerial Imaging Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Aerial Imaging market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Aerial Imaging market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Aerial Imaging market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Aerial Imaging market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Aerial Imaging market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Aerial Imaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

