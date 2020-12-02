Aerial Imaging Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

According to Allied Market Research, the global aerial imaging market is expected to reach $2.83 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2016 to 2022. The launch of novel and intuitive cameras has further increased the popularity of aerial imaging.

Drones often gain the spotlight due to their ability to capture the view from a vantage point. For years, airborne cameras have clicked never-seen-before pictures of our planets and now the technology is utilized to scale natural calamities and monitoring borders of countries. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) such as drones quickly adopted in various industries including surveillance, geospatial mapping, post-disaster monitoring, and even entertainment. The advancements in sensors, cameras, and automation have fueled the growth of the aerial photography industry.

Cameras mounted on balloons, kites, and now, drones are used widely across various verticals such as government, agriculture, civil engineering, and research. The surveillance through satellite imagery has its many challenges, which can be overcome by drones as these devices can be used whenever we want and can be equipped with LiDAR systems, geographic information system (GIS), and several advanced cameras. This has created lucrative opportunities in the aerial imaging industry.

Artificial intelligence: Future of aerial imaging

Today, every industry is searching for ways to operate devices remotely or at least with minimum physical contact. With the experience of global pandemic keeping in mind, the future is clearly bright for autonomous drones. Several industries, including aerial imaging, rely on the advancements in autonomous UAVs. Moreover, the success of aerial imaging depends on both autonomous drones and carefully dealing with the data gathered by aerial cameras. This is where artificial intelligence (AI) comes into the picture.

For use of aerial imaging for property surveillance, there is a dire need for a solution that can streamline data analysis, make sense of the data gathered by cameras, and scale up the level of details offered by aerial imaging. AI-based aerial imaging can be used for automated property analytics and streamline facilitation of risk underwriting and claim management. Moreover, it can offer datasets to improve risk modeling. AI-powered aerial imaging technology can leverage AI to detect changes in property evaluation, which can benefit public safety and city planning.

We live during a period of drastic change. The pandemic has influenced almost every industry across the globe and has increased the demand for quality of data despite a lack of resources. Moreover, there is a need for faster and better data analysis to help industries scale up. The incorporation of AI and aerial imaging can benefit organizations to scale up their operations and streamline their processes at affordable costs.

Nearmap, a prominent aerial imagery company has launched its innovation, Nearmap AI for automatic aerial imagery insights at scale. This technology is the first among aerial imagery to offer AI analysis along with high-definition aerial images on a commercial scale. Moreover, it enables customers to automatically detect ground features and verify insight against aerial imagery at a larger scale.

It is clear that the use of aerial imaging would increase in the future. Moreover, the integration of AI in aerial imaging would help organizations to scale up their business and aid in data analysis to gain valuable insights. Having said that, it is safe to say that the aerial imaging technology has changed over time, but the desire of humans to see the world from a high above has been constant, which is exactly what would keep aerial imaging technology profitable in years to come.

Advent of novel, intuitive cameras for aerial imaging

AirSelfie, a prime market player in the aerial imaging industry, recently launched AIR PIX aerial camera at Consumer Technology Association (CES) 2020. The company announced that it has started shipping AIR PIX+ to customers the worlds smallest pocket-sized aerial camera. Moreover, it declared that it would make available AIR DUO, the aerial camera equipped with the dual parallel camera later in 2020. Both of these cameras offer state-of-the-art technology and would prove to be vital in aerial imaging and capturing videos from the air.

Skydio, the leading U.S. manufacturer of drones and autonomous flight technology, recently launched new software solutions and autonomous drone platform for situational awareness and inspection. It is observed that despite the potential drones showcase in aerial imaging, its adoption is still limited due to concerns regarding the risk of crashes of autonomous drones. Moreover, the requirement to hire experienced pilots and data security concerns prevent firms from scaling their aerial imaging programs. Thats why Skydio aims to unlock the potential through this autonomy software and change peoples perspective toward drones. In addition, the company has partnered with Eagleview, a leader in aerial imagery industry and data analytics to empower home insurance agents to offer accurate inspection of residential homes without the use of expert drone pilots. This technology is expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2020.

