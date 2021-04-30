Adventure Travel Market Skyrocketing CAGR of +17 %by 2028 with Leading Key Players: TUI Group, Thomas Cook Group, Jet2 Holidays, Cox & Kings Ltd, Lindblad Expeditions, Travcoa

The Global Adventure Tourism Market was valued at $+244,850 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $+1 million in 2028, registering a CAGR of +17 % from 2021 to 2028. The development of the travel & tourism sector fosters the growth for adventure tourism market.

Adventure tourism refers exploration or travel with a certain degree of risk faced during the vacation. Some of the activities involved during adventure tourism include caving, climbing, cycling, hiking, rafting, and other activities. Tourism is one of the most rapidly growing sectors, among which adventure tourism is one of its fastest growing segments. Based on travel market survey, America and Europe are the two leading regions in this market.

The Porter’s five theory and SWOT analysis have also been utilized for analyzing the market data. The major plans accepted by the renowned players for a better penetration in the Global Adventure Tourism Market also form a key section of this study. The market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities have been presented together with their corresponding impact analysis.

The major players in global Adventure Travel market include:

TUI Group, Thomas Cook Group, Jet2 Holidays, Cox & Kings Ltd, Lindblad Expeditions, Travcoa, Scott Dunn, Abercrombie & Kent Ltd, Micato Safaris, Tauck, Al Tayyar, Backroads, Zicasso, Exodus Travels, Butterfield & Robinson

Market Segment by Type :-

Polar Region

Mountain

Submarine

Aerospace

Market Segment by Application :-

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

The geographical sector of the Global Adventure Travel market comprises the leading regions in the market during the forecast tenure. Facts and figures that are given on the region leading this market are some of the features emphasized under this section of the report. The competitive landscape section of the statistical report presents information on major key players in the global Adventure Travel market. On the basis of product profile, introductions, SWOT analysis and contact information, these key players are selected.

This surveyed report is collated by conducting both primary as well as secondary research. The data comprised in the global Adventure Travel market report has been consulted from top industry leaders and the topmost sectors of the market have been underlined. These sectors have been offered by giving numbers on their projected state by the end of the prognosis. The data helps the eminent and upcoming players to measure the investment scope within the sectors and sub-sectors of the market.

Table of content in the Adventure Travel Market report as follows:

Chapter 1: Market Overview

Chapter 2: Analysis by Players

Chapter 3: Technical Company Profiles and key Data

Chapter 4: BADVENTURE TRAVEL Market Size by Product and Application

Chapter 5: US BADVENTURE TRAVEL Development Status and Outlook

Chapter 6: EU BADVENTURE TRAVEL Development Status and Outlook

Chapter 7: Japan BADVENTURE TRAVEL Development Status and Outlook

Chapter 8: China BADVENTURE TRAVEL Development Status and Outlook

Chapter 9: India BADVENTURE TRAVEL Development Status and Outlook

Chapter 10: Southeast Asia BADVENTURE TRAVEL Development Status and Outlook

Chapter 11: BADVENTURE TRAVEL Market Forecast by Regions, Product and Application

Chapter 12: BADVENTURE TRAVEL Dynamics

Chapter 13: BADVENTURE TRAVEL Effect Factors analysis

Chapter 14: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter 15: Methodology and data Source

