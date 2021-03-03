Advantages and disadvantages of these disruptive online banks

After the neobanks arrived on the Internet a few years ago, they want to digitize and simplify banking operations. New players who quickly democratized by offering attractive services at lower cost. Neobanks are full of qualities, but not without flaws. There are now numerous and it is advisable to study their offerings before choosing the one that best suits your needs. The opportunity for us to get you started by introducing you to the Neobanks in detail.

the advantages of traditional banking without its disadvantages

Fast, fluid, accessible, and inexpensive, neobanks are the perfect ally for technophiles. Although their range of services is generally limited, these online banks place great value on simplicity. So if you are looking to make deposits, transfers, and payments, these banks are perfect for you. Often accompanied by intuitive, free and fluid applications, they make simple operations flourish. Unfortunately, if you want to take out a loan or an overdraft, you will have to go to a traditional bank.

Accessible to everyone

The great strength of neobanks lies primarily in their accessibility. Generally with no income conditions, the latter sometimes offer a welcome gift, like Orange Bank. This French neobank offers up to € 80 for the first account opening. It only takes a few minutes to take advantage of it as it is enough to fill in data on a form, choose a quote, sign a contract, send receipts and make an initial payment. However, Orange and Groupama’s bank is not the only neo bank that wants to be accessible and attractive.

On the nickel side, you can use the services of a tobacco shop. 5 minutes is enough to create an account and leave with a RIB and Mastercard. The only disadvantage is the service costs of € 20 per year. However, you can benefit from it even if you are prohibited from banking. The big plus is that for a few fees you can deposit and withdraw cash from a tobacconist (2% of the deposit amount and € 0.5 for withdrawals).

Cashback

Making money by spending is the secret to cashback. And with the German Neobank Vivid you can earn up to 25% cashback on your daily expenses. Up to € 150 can be reclaimed monthly thanks to 0.1% for purchases in Europe and 1 to 3% for purchases outside Europe for Vivid Prime customers. The cashback will then be saved in one of your accounts. This is the promise of several neobanks like SoShop or Yeeld to make money.

Partnerships with major brands that are attractive as this type of service is thriving. However, they come at the expense of more general services that tend to interest more Internet users. If money grew on trees, it would know. No wonder behind this cashback, only partnerships that can be beneficial for you. It remains to be seen whether you will be customers of this type of offer.

Insurance and warranty extensions

Neobanks are also a variety of insurance and warranty extensions that are available to you. With N26 in particular, owners of their Black Card can benefit from undeniable advantages, e.g. B. Travel insurance, insurance coverage in the event of theft or extended warranties for household appliances, audiovisual products and IT products. You have an additional 12 months for every purchase made using the account linked to this black card. These services, which will delight globetrotters, can also be found in other neobanks with some differences.

At ZEN, for example, your damaged, missing or defective product will be refunded immediately. A warranty to which a one-year extended warranty is added for all electronic products purchased in the European Union. And even if your product has exceeded its original warranty period, you can still cover it with additional protection. A stroke of luck, especially since the warranty extensions available from ordinary resellers are chargeable. Big savings that ultimately cost nothing.

easily accessible cryptocurrencies

Years go by and cryptocurrencies are gaining in value. The price of Bitcoin is rising and the general public finally decides to google this still dark world for many. Investments that can pay off still need to be well thought out. At Revolut, for example, you can buy cryptocurrencies and trade for free in stocks that are listed on the NYSE and Nasdaq. In addition, there is an account aggregator available with which you can consolidate all of your external bank accounts directly in a single application. Disadvantage of the service: Customer service is only offered in English.

Similar scenario with the British neobank Wirex. However, cryptocurrencies and traditional currencies are treated equally. Real-time conversion at the point of sale, no exchange fees, cashback in Bitcoin, in short, a number of advantages for some disadvantages: high withdrawal fees, a Neobank exclusively in English and customer service that is difficult to reach. Here, too, there are several options available to you if you want to choose a Neobank anchored in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Free currency conversions

The interest of a Neobank also lies in its attractiveness abroad. And some make it easier for you by offering free currency conversions. While not all of them offer it, this service can be found by many names in fintech. With the free standard account at Revolut you can pay in 150 currencies without having to pay a commission. However, there are some exceptions such as the Thai baht and the Ukrainian hryvnia.

On the ZEN side, using the Neobank card means saying goodbye to all costs. And for good reason, there are no exchange fees, as are the withdrawal fees abroad. So you can manage the local ATMs without worrying about blowing your bank account. Buying online can even save you money as the automatic conversion to your currency usually saves you money. Just stay within the limits of your subscription and you don’t risk anything.