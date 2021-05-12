Advancements in Mycotoxin Binding Agents Market to boost Revenues

Mycotoxin binding agents are adsorbents that bind to mycotoxin and prevent them from being absorbed through the gut into the blood. The usage of mycotoxin binding agents was initiated after the failure of various other preventive measures against mycotoxins and mold. Mycotoxin binding agents are substances used for the reduction of contamination of feed by mycotoxin. Mycotoxin binding agents can help reduce or suppress the absorption of various other contaminants, help promote the excretion of mycotoxins, and help modify the mode of action regarding the binding of mycotoxins inside the body.

The different product types of mycotoxin binding agents analyzed in the report are:

Raw Clay – HSCAS, bentonite, montmorillonite. layered silicates [Si2O52-]. Clay is a fine-grained natural rock or soil material. Mycotoxin binding agents mostly use bentonite, which is an absorbent aluminum phyllosilicate clay, and consists mostly of montmorillonite.

– HSCAS, bentonite, montmorillonite. layered silicates [Si2O52-]. Clay is a fine-grained natural rock or soil material. Mycotoxin binding agents mostly use bentonite, which is an absorbent aluminum phyllosilicate clay, and consists mostly of montmorillonite. Zeolites and Other Treated Aluminosilicates – These are silicates made of the tetrahedrons of SiO4 and AlO4. Zeolites are micro-porous, aluminosilicate minerals commonly used as commercial adsorbents. Aluminosilicate minerals are minerals composed of aluminum, silicon, and oxygen. The adsorbent properties of aluminosilicate are used to bind mycotoxins.

– These are silicates made of the tetrahedrons of SiO4 and AlO4. Zeolites are micro-porous, aluminosilicate minerals commonly used as commercial adsorbents. Aluminosilicate minerals are minerals composed of aluminum, silicon, and oxygen. The adsorbent properties of aluminosilicate are used to bind mycotoxins. Polysaccharides – Polysaccharides are polymeric carbohydrate molecules.

– Polysaccharides are polymeric carbohydrate molecules. Other Materials – Other mycotoxin binding agents used for mycotoxin management are yeast cell walls and fibers (lignocellulose).

The various species of mycotoxin binding agents analyzed in the report are:

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aqua

Pets

Equine

Others

The various regions analyzed in the mycotoxin binding agents report are:

North America

Latin America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Increasing Demand for Crop Protection in Emerging Economies Such as the Middle East and Africa is Helping Create Opportunities in the Mycotoxin Binding Agents Market

Iran is one of the fastest growing economies, with around 300+ feed manufacturers, and is mostly reliant on trade from other countries. Iran has witnessed a significant growth in the imports of feed, but the threat from mycotoxin has posed a great challenge. In 2014, mycotoxin contamination was estimated to be 6.7% for aquatic feed and 31.3% for poultry feed in Iran, creating high demand for mycotoxin binding agents and modifiers. The demand for mycotoxin binding agents is estimated to rise on the backdrop of the high prevalence of mycotoxin contamination and fast growing industries.

In Africa, millions of dollars’ worth of trade was lost owing to mycotoxin contamination, and the mycotoxin levels were exceeding that of expectable limits in most countries. This loss of trade was attributed to the climate change that was causing mycotoxin buildup, thus driving the demand for mycotxin binding agents.

Saudi Arabia, a country in the Middle East, banks on the imports of feed and other raw material such as mycotoxin binding agents from the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The imports of mycotoxin binding agents are increasing with the growing Arabian feed industry, with companies in the region keen on increasing feed output. But lack of raw material hinders growth. Feed additives, including mycotoxin binding agents, are also imported to a large extent, as the risk of contamination is high in the high temperature conditions of this region For example, Al Khumasia Company (a feed and animal nutrition company in Saudi Arabia) is investing US$ 40 Mn in a mycotoxin binding agent crushing and packaging mill, and is planning to import animal feed and other raw material such as mycotoxin binding agents from Europe.



Growing Awareness Regarding the Issues Related to Mycotoxin Boosting the Market in Asia

With the success of the European Union’s ‘MytoolBox’ management system for tackling mycotoxin contamination in Europe, the EU has collaborated with China to help reduce its mycotoxin in feed by using mycotoxin binding agents, and increase the flow of trade. At present, the Chinese government does not have an authorized procedure for mycotoxin binding agents, and there is no protocol to verify the safety and efficacy of mycotoxin binding agents. The EU’s introduction of its mycotoxin binding agents in China, followed by their adoption, is expected to aid in increasing the trade of feed and feed additives. This, coupled with the installations of high feed production in China, is expected to drive the demand for mycotoxin binding agents.

South Asian countries are amongst the most affected countries regarding mycotoxin. Aflatoxin is noted to be found with a high prevalence of around 87%. Greater dietary acceptance and rapid economic development of poultry and meat, eggs, and fish have resulted in continuous high growth rates of the mycotoxin binding agents market in the South Asian feed industry. Awareness pertaining to mycotoxins in feed and their effects have grown steadily. The significant rise of mycotoxins in the near future is expected to lead to the rapid demand for mycotoxin binding agents.

Increasing Technological Advancements Expected to Drive Growth of the Mycotoxin Binding Agents Market in the Future

Cargill Inc. (U.S.-based Agribusiness) established a mycotoxin binding agents management system, which uses records from the world’s pattern database and other analytical tools to offer an online service that determines mycotoxin levels in ingredients.

The Mycohunt by the European Commission is a project that aims at developing a cost-effective method to detect mycotoxin infection in wheat grains, thereby, increasing the competitiveness of a large group of mycotoxin binding agents.

R-Biopharm AG created a smart app – Rida Smart App, which helps by providing food and feed analysis, and clinical diagnostics. This app also helps evaluate LFDs (Lateral Flow Test) that are used for the immune-chromatographic analysis of mycotoxin binding agents.

