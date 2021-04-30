Advanced Wound Care Market to hit USD 17.65 by 2030

Global Advanced Wound Care Market to surpass USD 17.65 by 2030 from USD 10.3 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2021-30. The advanced wound care market is growing due to the increasing geriatric population, burn cases across the globe, the volume of surgeries, cases of diabetes and obesity, the incidence of chronic wounds, and a number of road accidents. Furthermore, technological advancements and rising awareness on the same, leading to the heavy use of advanced wound care products, are also leading to the growth of the market.

Healthcare professionals use specialized wound care devices. It is a clinical technique to facilitate an efficient method of wound healing. Advanced treatment for wound care uses moisture therapy, which offers a moist micro-environment that promotes the process of natural healing. Film and foam dressings, hydrogels, alginates, and hydrocolloids are the materials used in wet wound care. In addition to maintaining a hydrated environment, this therapy also maintains the temperature constant, facilitates air supply, eliminates dead tissue, protects the site from exogenous infection, and relieves the pain associated with changes in dressing. In contrast to conventional wound care products, advanced wound care products have a higher absorption ability, such as gauze, sponge, plaster, and wadding, which is necessary to avoid wound infiltration. They also allow the exchange of oxygen and block the entry of microbes into the wounds at the same time, maintain moisture, and help build new tissue tissues.

Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Key Players

3M Company

Acelity L.P. Inc. (Kinetic Concepts, Inc.)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health, Inc

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group Plc

Integra Lifesciences

Molnlycke Health Care

Medtronic PLC

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith & Nephew

Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Segments

Advanced wound dressings Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Advanced Wound Care Market is segmented by type into a wound therapy device, advanced wound dressing, and active wound care product. The greater market share in 2019 was accounted for the advanced wound dressings segment and is expected to see the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of diabetes-related ulcers, pressure ulcers, aging population, and venous leg ulcers and the need for inventive and innovative wound dressings for the treatment of such wounds have resulted in the most rapid growth of advanced wounds over the historical period, which is also expected to continue over the forecast era. Furthermore, the advanced segment is further divided into foams, films, hydrogels, hydrocolloids, superabsorbents, contact layers for wounds, alginates, collagen, and Hydrofiber. The foam segment accounted for the largest share of the whole advanced segment and is projected to expand at the fastest pace on the market.

Surgical Wound segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Advanced Wound Care Market is segmented by application into ulcers, burns, and surgical and chronic wounds. The surgical and chronic wound is expected to hold a major market share of in 2019 due to the growing aging population, cases of diabetes and obesity, and road injury accidents. In addition, the high prevalence of pressure ulcers and venous leg ulcers in the geriatric population can be due to the increasing incidence of diabetes and diabetic foot ulcers. Adoption of advanced dressings is increased by benefits such as moisture wound healing, non-adherent design, and bacterial barrier. In addition, new product launches and new dressing developments are reinforcing segment growth over the forecast period.

Hospitals segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Advanced Wound Care Market is segmented by End-User into hospitals and Homecare. The hospital category accounted for the largest size in 2019 of Global Advanced Wound Care Market. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of surgical and chronic wounds; the increasing incidence of associated SSIs and HAIs; and the increasing incidence of burn injuries can be due to the significant share of this category. The rising incidence of wound ulcers and surgical wounds has led to increased demand for advanced wound care products for wound management and decreased hospital stay time.

Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of surgical and chronic wounds

The main factors that influence the growth of the global advanced wound car are increasing geriatric population, increasing number of diabetes patients worldwide, increasing incidence of wound ulcer and surgical wounds, increasing research and development activities, the launch of new advanced wound therapies, favourable reimbursement scenario, and technological innovation in advanced wound care products The increasing implementation of evidence-based treatment for chronic wounds, increasing healthcare spending and awareness campaigns for advanced wound care and management are some of the other primary factors driving the growth of the advanced wound care market.

Restrain

High cost of advanced wound care products

The high cost of treating chronic wounds and advanced wound care products can have a negative impact on their adoption, especially in cost-sensitive markets such as Asia and other developing countries. In these countries, patients and doctors are opting for advanced wound care products that are less expensive. Although there are many bio-engineered dressings available in these markets, due to differences in low prices, doctors and patients prefer to opt for conventional and simple wound care products.

Global Advanced Wound Care Market report also contains analysis on:

Global Advanced Wound Care Market Segments:

By Type: Advanced Wound Dressing Foam Hydrocolloid Alginate Film Wound Therapy Device Active Wound Care

By Application: Surgical Traumatic Ulcers Burns

By End User: Hospital Homecare



