Advanced Wound Care Market Share 2021-2029 , Top Keyplayers – ConvaTec Group, Integra Lifesciences, Smith and Nephew etc.

Advanced Wound Care Market 2021

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

ConvaTec Group, Integra Lifesciences, Smith and Nephew, Coloplast Group, B. Braun Melsungen AG, 3M Group, Cardinal Health Inc., Medline Industries, Zimmer Biomet, Paul HARTMANN, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Others, and more…

Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Segmentation

By Product

Advanced Wound Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Film Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Collagen Dressings Hydrofiber Dressings Superabsorbent Dressings Foam Dressings Others

Wound Care Devices Negative Wound Pressure Therapy (NPWT) Devices Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HOT) Devices Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT) Devices Pressure Relief Devices Other Devices

Active Wound Care Products The Artificial Skin and Skin Substitutes Biological Skin Equivalents Growth Factors

Other Products

By Wound Type

Surgical and Traumatic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Burns

Other Wound Types

By End-User

Hospitals

Wound Care Centers

Homecare

Other End Users

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table 1: Estimated number of adults aged 18 years or older with diagnosed diabetes, undiagnosed diabetes, and total diabetes, United States, 2018

Characteristics Diagnosed diabetes cases (No. in Millions) (95% CI) Undiagnosed diabetes cases (No. in Millions) (95% CI) Total cases (No. in Millions) (95% CI) Total 26.8 7.3 34.1 Age in Years 18-44 3.6 1.4 4.9 45-64 11.7 3.1 14.8 >65 11.5 2.9 14.3 Sex Male 14.0 3.9 17.9 Female 12.8 3.4 16.2



Source- National Diabetes Statistics Report, U.S. Census Bureau Besides, Becker’s Healthcare stated that more than 30 million diabetics and 28.4 million people with heart disease reside in the U.S. Both diseases represent public health epidemics and carry an intensified risk for chronic wound development. Nearly 6.7 million Americans are afflicted with chronic, non-healing wounds. As per the study conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) on Challenges in the Treatment of Chronic Wounds, in 2017, almost 2.4 million to 4.5 million individuals were affected with chronic lower extremity in the U.S ulcers wound in 2013. The Agency of Healthcare Research and Quality estimated that more than 2.5 million people in the U.S. develop pressure ulcers every year. Pressure ulcers are treated easily with advanced wound care products, which ultimately grow the market.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

To know the Advanced Wound Care Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

To endeavor the amount and value of the Advanced Wound Care Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

To analyze the Global Advanced Wound Care Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine and study the Global Advanced Wound Care Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions.

Primary worldwide Global Advanced Wound Care Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

