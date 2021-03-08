Advanced Wound Care Market Predicted to Grow USD 15.8 Billion by 2025

From USD 11.0 billion in 2019, the global advanced wound care market is predicted to grow to USD 15.8 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2020–2025). Owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes-associated ulcers, pressure ulcers, obesity, ageing population and venous leg ulcers, the industry is anticipated to experience a growth. Also, faster and efficient recovery enabling fast healing triggers the growth of the said market.

For Free Sample Report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/advanced-wound-care-market/request-sample

By product, the advanced category holds the largest share in the market and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By application, the surgical wound category held the largest share and is also predicted to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing occurrence of post-operative surgical wounds, and different ulcers.

By end user, the advanced wound care market size for the inpatient category is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

The main factors that enhance the growth of the global advanced wound care are increasing geriatric population, increasing number of diabetes patients worldwide, increasing incidence of wound ulcer and surgical wounds, increasing research and development activities, launch of new advanced wound therapies, favourable reimbursement scenario, and technological innovation in advanced wound care products.

The increasing adoption of evidence-based treatment for chronic wounds, growing healthcare spending, and awareness campaigns for advanced wound care treatment and management are some of the other primary factors driving the growth of the advanced wound care industry.

Ask for Customization of this Research Report at https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/advanced-wound-care-market/customize-report

Recent News:

In March 2020, Smith and Nephew Plc. (UK) launched PICO 14 Single-use NPWT device and dressings in US.

In February 2020, Smith and Nephew Plc. (UK) opened a new high-technology manufacturing facility in Batu Kawan Industrial Park in Penang, Malaysia.

Competitive Insights:

The major players in the global advanced wound care market are The 3M Company, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic Plc., Mölnlycke Healthcare, Coloplast Corporation, Paul Hartmann, Cardinal Health, B. Braun, Mimedx Group, Convatec Group, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., and Acelity L.P. Inc.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll-Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter