Advanced Utility Boilers Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2020 to 2025

The Global Advanced Utility Boilers Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Advanced Utility Boilers industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Advanced Utility Boilers market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Advanced Utility Boilers Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

The advanced utility boilers market is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 2% during 2020 – 2025.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Advanced Utility Boilers Market

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353295/advanced-utility-boilers-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=PM19

Competitive Landscape

The advanced utility boilers market is moderately consolidated. Some of the key players in this market include General Electric Company, Sumitomo Corp, Mitsubishi Corp, Larsen & Toubro Limited, and Doosan Corp.

Key Market Trends:

Asia-Pacific Expected to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific, due to increasing industrialization and urbanization, has a rapid increase in the energy demand and has several power plant expansion capacity projects to meet those energy demands, which is likely to be the fastest-growing and largest growing market for the advanced utility boilers.

– Moreover, countries such as China, India, and Japan are either upgrading their power plants or announced to use advanced boilers in their ongoing or upcoming power generation projects. Such developments are likely going to drive the advanced utility boilers market.

– In 2018, the total electricity generation in Asia-Pacific was 12273.6 terawatt-hours (TWh), which was higher than what was generated in 2017, 11578.2 terawatt-hours (TWh). Out of the total electricity generated in the region in 2018, around 73% was generated from fossil fuels such as coal, natural gas, and oil. This exhibits the dominance of Asia-Pacific for using the massing amount of fossil fuels, which needed boilers to generate electricity.

– In 2019, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), the country’s largest state-owned power generator and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) signed an MoU for forming a joint venture (JV) company, to set up an 800 megawatts (MW) technology demonstration plant (TDP) at NTPC’’s existing power plant in Sipat, Chhattisgarh. The purpose of this JV is to demonstrate the home-grown advanced ultra-supercritical (AUSC) technology, which is expected to reduce CO2 emission by 20%.

– In 2019, Malaysia’s national utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) commissioned one of the two ultra-supercritical coal-fired power plants in Port Dickson. The total capacity of the two plants is expected to be 1000 megawatts (MW).

– Hence, owing to the above points, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the advanced utility boilers market during the forecast period.

Influence of the Advanced Utility Boilers Market report:

–Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Advanced Utility Boilers Market.

–Advanced Utility Boilers Market recent innovations and major events.

–A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Advanced Utility Boilers Market market-leading players.

–Conclusive study about the growth plot of Advanced Utility Boilers Market for forthcoming years.

–In-depth understanding of Advanced Utility Boilers Market, market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

–Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Advanced Utility Boilers Market.

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report –

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353295/advanced-utility-boilers-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=PM19

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc., Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) | Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com