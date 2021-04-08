Advanced Robotics Market 2021 Overview With Qualitative Analysis, Competitive Landscape & Forecast 2027 | CMA Robotics, ST Robotics, Techman Robots, ABB

Latest added Advanced Robotics Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are DENSO Corporation, CMA Robotics, ST Robotics, Techman Robots, ABB, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Advanced Robotics Market: Outlook

The Advanced Robotics market size is estimated to grow from USD XX Billion in 2021 to USD XX Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 46% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

Advanced robots are capable robots with enhanced senses, dexterity, and intelligence used to automate tasks or support humans. As compared to traditional robots, advanced robots possess exceptional perception, adaptability, mobility, and integrability. These robots are compact and adaptive and can be used as human substitutes in manufacturing sector along with service sector. Moreover, advanced robotics can facilitate the innovations in surgical robots, exoskeleton braces, and robotic prosthetics, thereby assisting individuals with mobility problems to carry out their routine tasks in a normal way.

Growing need for developing organizational competencies and designing effective system architecture will add to the popularity of advanced robotics in the coming years. Reportedly, advanced robotics is projected to bring a paradigm shift in manufacturing and construction sectors. Moreover, advanced robotics is predicted to become a catch phrase of the next decade. It is yet another great stride in the ecosphere of technology and a technological prowess aided by the human mind to make life on the earth more comfortable and worth living.

Advanced Robotics Market: Growth Dynamics

Advanced robotics yield advantages such as improved productivity, safety, quality, and agility and this will steer the market trends. Breakthroughs in machine vision, AI, actuators, sensing technology, and machine to machine interactions will further accentuate the business growth over the coming decade. Reportedly, integrating advanced robotics with other systems as well as process enhancements or layouts are likely to yield cost savings worth nearly 41% over the coming years.

Furthermore, beneficial features of advanced robots (also referred as next-gen robots) like multispeed utility, robotic kiting, and mobile applications are predicted to propel the expansion of advanced robotics industry over the forecast timespan. With massive use of advanced robotics in transport & logistics, automotive, and technology sectors, the market space is projected to expand in the near future. In addition to this, advanced robotics is used for processing big data sets in cloud computing and sensor technologies. Additionally, it helps in improving human-machine interaction as well as the end-user interface. Escalating need for creating autonomous & decentralized production processes and integration of additive manufacturing techniques with advanced robotics will enlarge the market scope over the forthcoming years. Nonetheless, with fewer acceptances of advanced robots by small-scale industries due to budgetary constraints, the market may witness growth retardation for a temporary period.

Advanced Robotics Market: Market Segmentation

The global advanced robotics market can be divided depending on applications and regions. On the basis of applications, the market is classified into process industries, healthcare, technology, automotive, transport & logistics, consumer goods, and engineered products industries. Region wise, the market is divided into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Advanced Robotics Market: Regional Analysis

Europe will dominate the overall market growth during the forecast timespan with countries like Germany, Poland, Italy, and France contributing majorly towards the global market earnings. Firms in these countries are focusing on automating their manual processes due to shortage of workforce along with need for enhancing the work quality to compete in the global marketplace. Apparently, massive government fund allocation promoting use of new technologies like advanced robotics across various industries will prompt the regional market growth.

For the record, emerging economies like India and China are predicted to make notable contributions towards the overall market size in the years ahead.

Competitive Landscape

Key players influencing the market are NXP Semiconductors, Rethink Robotics, DENSO Corporation, CMA Robotics, ST Robotics, Techman Robots, ABB , Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Universal Robots.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Advanced Robotics Market: By Type

Industrial robots

Logistics robots

Industrial robots

Advanced Robotics Market: By Application

Production

Logistics

Quality

Advanced Robotics Market: By Industry Vertical

Electronics

Automotive

Security

Food and Beverage

Consumer goods

Scientific

Metal industries

Advanced Robotics Market: By Region

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

Rest of the World

Table of Contents-Snapshot

– Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

