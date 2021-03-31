Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2020-2028

The global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 5.43 Billion by 2028 at a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Emergen Research has recently added a new informative report titled ‘Global Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market Forecasts to 2027’ to its ever-expanding repository. The report covers all the essential features of the advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. The report strives to offer a better understanding of the market to the reader and provide beneficial insights to the established companies.

The global Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons market can be characterized by its current position, industry size, anticipated revenue, and the potential market share and volume over the forecast timeframe. Alongside the above-mentioned information, the report offers meaningful insights into the regional outlook of the global market. An all-inclusive study of the competitive backdrop of the global Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons market is a significant element of the latest report.

Key players operating in the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market are Bionik Laboratories Corporation, ReWalk Robotics, AlterG Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Cyberdyne Inc., DJO Global Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Blatchford Group, Ossur hf, and Willow Wood Global LLC. among others.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market based on product type, application, mobility, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) Lower Limb Upper Limb Full Body

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) Hospitals Clinics Orthotic and Prosthetic Centers Others

Mobility Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) Stationary Mobile



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Russia K. Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



