Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2020-2028

Advanced prostheses are designed to appear as life-like as possible, and rapidly evolving and advancing technologies in this field are further driving adoption of these solutions in the healthcare industry. Advanced prosthetics are available in different designs, but most have similar parts and components. Some parts are sockets, suspension mechanism, shafts, foot, hand or hook, and others designed for cosmetic enhancement purposes.

Key participants include Bionik Laboratories Corporation, ReWalk Robotics, AlterG Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Cyberdyne Inc., DJO Global Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Blatchford Group, Ossur hf, and Willow Wood Global LLC. among others.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market based on product type, application, mobility, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) Lower Limb Upper Limb Full Body

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) Hospitals Clinics Orthotic and Prosthetic Centers Others

Mobility Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) Stationary Mobile



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



