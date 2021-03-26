Advanced Process Control Market Size Will Escalate Rapidly in the Near Future

The research and analysis conducted in Advanced Process Control Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Advanced Process Control industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Advanced Process Control Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global advanced process control market is set to witness healthy CAGR of 10.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Development of big data analytics and rising implementation of software with ease of maintenance are the factor for the growth of this market.

Advanced process control is different technologies and techniques which are used in the industrial process control system. In relation to fundamental process controls, advanced process controls are generally implemented optionally. If used properly they have the ability to enhance the efficiency, decrease the downtime and increase productivity. Some of the common types of the advanced process control are advanced regulatory control, multivariable model predictive, sequential control, compressors control and other. They are widely used in application such as oil & gas, pharmaceutical, paper and pulp, chemicals, and other.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for energy efficient production process will drive the market growth

Rising importance of regulatory compliance can also accelerate the growth of this market

Growing safety and security concern is also driving this market growth

Rising prevalence for automation in different industries will propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Problem associated with improper maintenance of APC will hamper the market growth

Dearth of data control will also restricts the growth of this market

High investment cost will hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Advanced Process Control Market

By Type

Software Standalone APC Software Customized APC Software

Services Advanced Regulatory Control Multivariable Model Predictive Control Inferential Control Sequential Control Compressor Control



By Application

Oil and Gas

Petrochemicals

Water & Wastewater

Chemicals

Power

Paper and Pulp

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Others

By Algorithm

Model Predictive Control

Adaptive Control

Multi Variable Control

Intelligent Control Neuro Control Fuzzy Control Neuro-Fuzzy



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Aspen Technology Inc, announced the acquisition of Apex Optimisation. The GDOT software from Apex aligns Advanced Process Control (APC) with Planning & Scheduling, allowing unified manufacturing strategy in complicated industrial settings for refineries and petrochemical businesses. This helps the customer to increase their production, decrease energy consumption and reduce quality variability. GDOT promotes the Asset Optimization vision of AspenTech to better understand how modifications in engineering models proliferate to other fields of asset optimization application

In February 2018, FLSmidth announced the launch of their new sensory and process optimisation system SAGwise. The SAGwise total process control system has the ability to decrease the energy consumption. This new solution uses art process control technologies so they can decrease the crucial effects on the desired goals, stabilize and then optimize the SAG mill operation

Competitive Analysis

Global advanced process control market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of advanced process control market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global advanced process control market are ABB, Aspen Technology, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Honeywell., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Rudolph Technologies., Schneider Electric., Siemens AG, Yokogawa India Ltd., SGS SA, Outotec, Axens, Synaptronics TM, PROCESS CONTROL, Azbil Corporation, FLSmidth, among others.

Major Highlights of Advanced Process Control market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Advanced Process Control market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Advanced Process Control market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Advanced Process Control market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

