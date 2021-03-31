Advanced Polymer Composites Market 2021: Growth Drivers, Key Expansion Strategies, Upcoming Trends and Regional Forecast by 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Advanced polymer composites are rapidly replacing metals such as titanium and steel in aerospace components such as turbine blades, chemical reaction vessels and heat exchangers. These polymers provide better chemical resistance, lighter weight and compact design. In addition, advanced polymer composites possess higher material strength, structural rigidity and durability over other composite materials.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The advanced polymer composites market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapid industrialization coupled with thriving alternative energy sector. Growing demands from the aerospace industry for lighter and high performance aircraft units and applicability in wind energy generation further boost the advanced polymer composites market growth. However, high production costs of polymer composites particularly carbon fiber negatively influence the market growth. On the other hand, increasing automotive applications of the product is likely to witness growth opportunities for the advanced polymer composites market players during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of advanced polymer composites market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end-user industry and geography. The global advanced polymer composites market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading advanced polymer composites market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global advanced polymer composites market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end-user industry. Based on product, the market is segmented as resin type and fiber type. The market by resin type is further segmented as epoxy resin, phenolic resin, polyester resin and others. By fiber type, the market is sub segmented as carbon fiber, glass fiber, aramid fiber and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as conductor, auto parts, tanks and pipes, aviation parts, boat buildings, wind blade and others. The market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified as electric & electronics, automotive, energy, aerospace & aviation, consumer goods, marine and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global advanced polymer composites market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The advanced polymer composites market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting advanced polymer composites market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the advanced polymer composites market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the advanced polymer composites market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from advanced polymer composites market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for advanced polymer composites in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the advanced polymer composites market.

The report also includes the profiles of key advanced polymer composites companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

3B-the fibreglass company (Braj Binani Group)

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Cristex Ltd

Cytec Industries (Solvay S.A.)

Hexcel Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SGL Carbon SE

Toray Industries, Inc

TPI Composites, Inc.

