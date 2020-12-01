Advanced Phase Change Material Market – Research Report 2020-2027 With Market Share Analysis, Trends |Top Players- Rubitherm Technologies GmbH; PCM Products Ltd; Climator SWEDEN AB

Market Insights

Global advanced phase change material market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.35% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year. Increasing application of advanced phase change material and technological advancement and development are the factor for the market growth.

Phase-changing materials are substances that capture or emit large amounts of latent energy as their physical state changes. Through switching the phase of solid-solid, solid-liquid, solid-gas and liquid-gas, PCMs latent heat conversion can be achieved. Advanced phase change materials can be widely used in application such building & construction, shipping & transportation, energy storage, HVAC, commercial refrigeration among others.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global advanced phase change material market are Rubitherm Technologies GmbH; PCM Products Ltd; Climator SWEDEN AB; Outlast Technologies LLC; Cryopak A TCP Company; BASF SE; AI Technology, Inc.; Laird; Microtek Laboratories, Inc; Phase Change; RGEES, LLC; Rubitherm Technologies GmbH; VWR International, LLC.; Henkel Corporation; Croda International Plc; Insolcorp, LLC; among others.

In October 2017, Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc announced the launch of their new new Phase Change Material PCM Calculator. This instrument will join the current online resource and tool package of the ACT that helps clients to find the best thermal solution for their many and varied thermal challenges. The tool offers PCM material options that best suit your temporary thermal storage needs, from -10° C to 85° C, and is very easy to use

Global Acoustic Insulation Market Scope and Segments

By Product

Organic Paraffin Based Fatty Acid Based

Inorganic

Bio- Based

By Application

Building & Construction

Commercial Refrigeration

HVAC

Energy Storage

Shipping & Transportation

Others

Based on regions, Acoustic Insulation Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

