Advanced Packaging Market Rising Trends, Demand and Business Outlook 2020 to 2025

The Global Advanced Packaging Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Advanced Packaging industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Advanced Packaging market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Advanced Packaging Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries.

“The advanced packaging market was valued at USD 3716.07 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 7677.29 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.66% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.”

Key Market Trends:

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate. It has been a major revenue-generating region during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing population and the customer-side demand. Major semiconductor manufacturing companies present were present from a significant amount of time in the region are fueling the need for advanced semiconductor packaging. By prioritizing enhancements in end-to-end yield, semiconductor companies based in the Asia-Pacific region are managing cost pressures and efficiently sustaining higher profitability. The path forward involves a shift in mindsets, as well as the deployment of advanced packaging solutions.

– Further, China is one of the largest growing economies present with a large population, and according to statistics from China’s semiconductor association, the import of IC was witnessing an increase in the demand for the consecutive years from 2014. The Chinese government has deployed a multi-pronged strategy, which led to the support of domestic IC industry development to achieve the goal of becoming the global leader in all primary IC industrial supply chain segments by 2030. This growth in the semiconductor IC industry in the region is anticipated to stimulate the demand for advanced packaging.

– Japanese companies are expected to continue to have high-end materials, given past and on-going R&D efforts and know-how, providing them leverage to become top suppliers. For instance, Renesas, a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer, leads semiconductor R&D spending in Japan with USD 1.1 billion, followed closely by Sony Semiconductor Solutions USD 1 billion.

– With the outbreak of COVID-19, countries such as China and Japan, enforcing strict lockdown policies, production, and movement of critical raw materials used for the advanced packaging market is highly scarce in the global market. Due to the shortage of laborers, many packages and testing plants in countries such as China have reduced or even stopped operations, which have created a bottleneck for chip companies that rely on such back-end packages and testing capacity. However, the semiconductor operations remained uninterrupted in South Korea, and chip exports grew by 9.4% in February 2020.

Regional Analysis for Advanced Packaging Market:

-North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

–The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

