Advanced Packaging Market Emerging Players, Developments, Company Profile Analysis and Future Growth Outlook 2025: Amkor Technology, Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited

The Advanced Packaging Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Advanced Packaging market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Advanced Packaging market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The advanced packaging market was valued at USD 3716.07 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 7677.29 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.66% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Advanced Packaging Market: Amkor Technology, Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc., Intel Corporation, STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd, Chipbond Technology Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Universal Instruments Corporation, SÜSS Microtec Se, Brewer Science, Inc., and others.

Market Overview:

– Advanced packaging technology has evolved to minimize the cost involved and enhance the overall throughput and performance of ICs. Further, With the augmented adoption of semiconductor ICs in automobiles, the demand for advanced packaging has increased considerably in recent years.

– As people are shifting toward connected devices, an increase in the Internet of Things (IoT) will lead to the growth of semiconductor packaging. The growth in the demand for consumer wearable goods, smartphones, and home appliances will have a positive impact on this industry. With IoT being a significant driver, security is a primary concern for the user. The semiconductor manufacturers have to work to develop more secure chips continually.

– At the start of 2020, TSMC was investing heavily in 5nm fabrication. TSMC’s 7nm process is in its peak, receiving vast numbers of orders from AMD for its Ryzen 3000-series CPUs and Navi graphics cards and other customers include Apple and Huawei. On the 5nm front, TSMC is working with EUV lithography, similar to what Samsung is accomplishing, and the company is expecting 10% of 2020’s year’s revenue to come from its 5nm EUV lines. After the 3nm process will take over, and TSMC expects mass production to start in 2022.

Recent developments in the market are –

– April 2020 – TSMC has announced that it has kick-started research and development for the 2nm process in 2019 itself. TSMC has announced that it has kick-started research and development for the 2nm process in 2019 itself. The semiconductor manufacturing company is yet to deliver Apple’s next-gen 5nm mobile chip slated to release in the last quarter of this year. The earliest the company expects it to be ready for the masses is 2025.

– July 2019 – Intel added new technology to advanced packaging with three new technologies co-EMIB, ODI, and MDIO for building chips out of smaller silicon die and boosting the bandwidth between them in a package.

Key Market Trends

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate. It has been a major revenue-generating region during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing population and the customer-side demand. Major semiconductor manufacturing companies present were present from a significant amount of time in the region are fueling the need for advanced semiconductor packaging. By prioritizing enhancements in end-to-end yield, semiconductor companies based in the Asia-Pacific region are managing cost pressures and efficiently sustaining higher profitability. The path forward involves a shift in mindsets, as well as the deployment of advanced packaging solutions.

– Further, China is one of the largest growing economies present with a large population, and according to statistics from China’s semiconductor association, the import of IC was witnessing an increase in the demand for the consecutive years from 2014. The Chinese government has deployed a multi-pronged strategy, which led to the support of domestic IC industry development to achieve the goal of becoming the global leader in all primary IC industrial supply chain segments by 2030. This growth in the semiconductor IC industry in the region is anticipated to stimulate the demand for advanced packaging.

– Japanese companies are expected to continue to have high-end materials, given past and on-going R&D efforts and know-how, providing them leverage to become top suppliers. For instance, Renesas, a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer, leads semiconductor R&D spending in Japan with USD 1.1 billion, followed closely by Sony Semiconductor Solutions USD 1 billion.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Advanced Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

