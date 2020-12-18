Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market to see Huge Growth and Trend by 2027

The advanced metering infrastructure market is also referred as a smart metering infrastructure system which has communication networks facilities and digital electricity meters a 2-way communication between end-users and utilities. Expanding the need of meter reading abating manual meter reading devices usage will encourage the demand for advanced metering over the years. This will likely to transform growth the opportunity for the market.

The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is expected to grow from USD 2.48 Billion in 2015 to USD 8.19 Billion by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The major market players that are operating in the advanced metering infrastructure market are Landis Gyr, Itron, Alcara Technologies (GE Meter), Silver Spring Networks, Honeywell Elster, Sensus, Siemens, EKA Systems (Eaton).

“Stratagem Market Insights” has recently published a business research report titled, “Global advanced metering infrastructure Market by Size, Share, Growth, Manufacturers, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2027“ in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies, and data sources. The investigative report on the advanced metering infrastructure market represents the vital statistical data represented in an organized format in charts, graphs, tables, and figures to impart a detailed understanding of the advanced metering infrastructure market in an easy manner.

The research study offers a substantial knowledge platform for entrants and investors as well as veteran companies, manufacturers functioning in the global advanced metering infrastructure market. The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global advanced metering infrastructure market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global advanced metering infrastructure market.

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

Canada

Mexico

Product Type Segmentation

Smart Meter

Communications Infrastructure

Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

Industry Segmentation

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

