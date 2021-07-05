Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027| Landis+Gyr, Itron, Alcara Technologies (GE Meter)
Los Angeles-United State: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market research report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2949160/global-and-china-advanced-metering-infrastructure-ami-market
Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Research Report: Landis+Gyr, Itron, Alcara Technologies (GE Meter), Silver Spring Networks, Honeywell Elster, Sensus, Siemens, EKA Systems (Eaton), Trilliant
Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market by Type: Smart Meter, Communication System, Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)
Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market and clearly understand their growth journey.
The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.
Few of the Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market growth and competition?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2949160/global-and-china-advanced-metering-infrastructure-ami-market
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Smart Meter
1.2.3 Communication System
1.2.4 Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Landis+Gyr
12.1.1 Landis+Gyr Corporation Information
12.1.2 Landis+Gyr Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Landis+Gyr Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Landis+Gyr Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered
12.1.5 Landis+Gyr Recent Development
12.2 Itron
12.2.1 Itron Corporation Information
12.2.2 Itron Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Itron Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Itron Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered
12.2.5 Itron Recent Development
12.3 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter)
12.3.1 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered
12.3.5 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Recent Development
12.4 Silver Spring Networks
12.4.1 Silver Spring Networks Corporation Information
12.4.2 Silver Spring Networks Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Silver Spring Networks Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Silver Spring Networks Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered
12.4.5 Silver Spring Networks Recent Development
12.5 Honeywell Elster
12.5.1 Honeywell Elster Corporation Information
12.5.2 Honeywell Elster Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Honeywell Elster Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Honeywell Elster Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered
12.5.5 Honeywell Elster Recent Development
12.6 Sensus
12.6.1 Sensus Corporation Information
12.6.2 Sensus Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered
12.6.5 Sensus Recent Development
12.7 Siemens
12.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information
12.7.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Siemens Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Siemens Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered
12.7.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.8 EKA Systems (Eaton)
12.8.1 EKA Systems (Eaton) Corporation Information
12.8.2 EKA Systems (Eaton) Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 EKA Systems (Eaton) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 EKA Systems (Eaton) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered
12.8.5 EKA Systems (Eaton) Recent Development
12.9 Trilliant
12.9.1 Trilliant Corporation Information
12.9.2 Trilliant Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Trilliant Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Trilliant Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered
12.9.5 Trilliant Recent Development
12.11 Landis+Gyr
12.11.1 Landis+Gyr Corporation Information
12.11.2 Landis+Gyr Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Landis+Gyr Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Landis+Gyr Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered
12.11.5 Landis+Gyr Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Industry Trends
13.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Drivers
13.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Challenges
13.4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.