Advanced Gear Shifter System Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast – ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Kongsberg Automotive, Stoneridge, Inc., Fujikiko Co., Ltd.

Market Insights

Global Advanced Gear Shifter Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 11.31 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.31 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the automatic and hybrid transmission is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Gear shift also known as gear stick, gear level or gear selector is a metal level which is used to change gears in a manual transmission- equipped automobile. They are usually found in the front of the seats, either at centre console, at the transmission tunnel or directly on the floor. Gear shift have a lever and an electronic system which help the driver to change the gear according to his needs and requirement.

Market Drivers:

• There is increase in the usage of the x-by- wire.

• Accurate and quick responding technology.

Market Restraints:

• More complexity and less reliability is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

• They are expensive as compared to the normal gear shifter.

Major Market Players Covered in the Advanced Gear Shifter System Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the advanced gear shifter market ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Kongsberg Automotive, Stoneridge, Inc., Fujikiko Co., Ltd., DURA Automotive Systems, Ficosa International S.A.,Kuster Holding GmbH., Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, GHSP, Inc., Orscheln Products, SL Corporation, SILA, CHONGQING KUAYUE (GROUP) CO.,LTD., TOKAIRIKA,CO, LTD, Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System CO., LTD.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In January 2015, TATA Motors is planning to launch Nano with Automatic manual transmission technology. The automatic gear shift will help the company to revive their sales.

• In May 2018, Maruti Suzuki India announced the launch of their new new Vitara Brezza with auto gear shift (AGS) technology. This new car has advanced safety regulations like dual air bags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, high- speed warming alert etc.

Global Advanced Gear Shifter System Market Scope and Segments

• By Component

o CAN Module

o Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

o Solenoid Actuator

• By Vehicle

o Light- Duty Vehicle

o Economy Class

o Mid-Size Class

o Luxury Class

o Commercial Vehicle

• By Electric- Vehicle

o Battery Electric Vehicle

o Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

o Plug- In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Advanced Gear Shifter System Market:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

