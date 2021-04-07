Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market was estimated to be US$ 24269.16 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 104181.65 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.41% over the Forecast Period

Government bodies around the globe are mulling over the legal changes that will be required once the autonomous cars hit the roads. Road safety tops the agenda of most government bodies. A 2018 report by the World Health Organization (WHO) states that around 1.35 million lives were lost as a result of road accidents. In the age group of 5-29, road traffic injuries accounted for the bulk of deaths globally. Diversion of the driver’s attention is one of the reasons behind numerous traffic accidents. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are being embedded in vehicles by automobile manufacturers to bring down the number of accidents due to driver negligence. Autonomous Emergency Brake (AEB), for instance, controls the magnitude of braking based on multiple factors like vehicle distance and speed, thereby helping in collision avoidance. Mercedes-Benz has already incorporated this feature in majority of their vehicles. Individuals are increasingly investing in systems that can help prevent accidents, which further aids in the growth of the global advanced driver assistance systems market.

Vehicle parking is becoming increasingly challenging for several individuals, especially with the surge in vehicle density in metropolitan areas. The progression in sensor technology is helping drivers in precisely scanning the surrounding areas. This helps in limiting vehicle damage and the proper utilization of parking spaces. Night vision cameras significantly helps in overcoming the hurdles associated with night parking. Blind spots are present in most vehicles, notably in the economy class. Reduced visibility has resulted in multiple accidents, particularly at higher speeds. Blind Spot Object Detection System warns the driver in case an object approaches the vehicle through the blind spot region. Fatigue, primarily during night driving, claims numerous lives. The driver loses control over the vehicle as a result of drowsiness. US-based electronic systems manufacturer, Texas Instruments Incorporated, provides a system for monitoring the vital signs of the driver. Fatigue and drowsiness can be detected using this. Government regulations which strengthen the safety features in automobiles, which helps in reducing human casualties due to road accidents, is aiding in the growth of the global advanced driver assistance systems market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the adaptive cruise control segment accounted for the highest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market share of 25.02% in 2018. The incorporation of these systems in a wide range of automobiles, which includes economy class, is helping its growth.

On the basis of vehicles, the trucks segment is expected to show the maximum growth, due to the increasing demand for drowsiness alert among truck drivers.

As far as geography is concerned, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the maximum growth during the forecast period, due to the presence of several leading automobile manufacturers in the region coupled with the increasing disposable income in APAC countries.

Some of the players operating in the advanced driver assistance systems market are AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, HYUNDAI MOBIS, MAGNA International Inc., Mobileye, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Incorporated, VALEO, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, among others.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market:

By System Adaptive Cruise Control System Tire Pressure Monitoring System Drowsiness Monitor System Automated Parking Blind Spot Object Detection System Traffic Sign Recognition Automated Emergency Braking Lane Departure Warning System Adaptive Front-lighting System Others

By Sensor Type Lidar Image Ultrasonic Radar Laser Others

By Vehicle Passenger Cars Trucks Buses

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

