Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 20.56% during 2019-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market is anticipated to worth USD 29.87 billion by 2019, with a CAGR of 20.56% during 2019-2025. The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market presents promising growth prospects and is expected to have an upward trend over the forecast period 2019-2025.

The increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience and rising demand for luxury vehicles across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the ADAS market. The OEMs and government regulatory authorities are taking necessary steps to improve transportation by addressing major challenges like road accidents, traffic congestion, and the cost of transportation. The high scale of growth of the automotive industry is consequently persuading the use of several sensors technologies to make driving comfortable, luxurious, and safe.

The governments of various countries have also made mandates for features like Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB). Numerous safety features have been developed to assist the driver and lower the number of accidents. Most of the electric vehicle makers are integrating ADAS systems in their electric cars to make them safe. For instance, the European Union (EU) has mandated the automotive makers to apt ADAS systems such as LDWS and AEBS in all heavy commercial vehicles deliberating over 7,000 Kilograms.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market, in terms of value & volume.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, on the basis of region by segmenting Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market on the basis of system, sensor, and vehicle.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Aptiv, Intel, NVIDIA, Continental, Valeo, Hella, Magna, Samsung, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Delphi Technologies, Harman International, NXP Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, and Hyundai Mobis are the leading players of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market across the globe.

Scope of the Report

By System

Adaptive Cruise Control

Autonomous Park Assist

Blind Spot Detection

Driver Monitoring

Front Lighting

Automatic Emergency Braking

Night Vision

Forward Collision Warning

Lane Departure Warning

Park Assist

Surround View System

Road Sign Recognition

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

By Sensor

LiDAR

Infrared

Ultrasonic

RADAR

Image Sensor

By Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

