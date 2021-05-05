Advanced Cell Culture Market Accelerating CAGR by 2028 with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning, Lonza Group, Kuraray Co, Merck Kgaa, Insphero, N3d Bioscience, Reprocell Incorporated, 3D Biotek, GE

Human cancer cell lines are an integral part of drug discovery practices. Research into developing advanced tumor cell culture models in a three-dimensional (3D) architecture that more precisely characterizes the disease state have been undertaken by a number of laboratories around the world.

The reason for the growth in 3D cell culture is it’s simply a better way of representing human tissue outside the body. 2D cell cultures only exist in two dimensions. More relevant cell models are much better biomimetic tissue models make 3D cell cultures more physiologically relevant and predictive than 2D cultures.

Cell culture refers to the removal of cells from an animal or plant and their subsequent growth in a favorable artificial environment. Continuous immortalized cell lines are comprised of a single cell type that can be serially propagated in culture either for a limited number of cell divisions or otherwise indefinitely. Cell lines of a finite life are usually diploid and maintain some degree of differentiation.

Key Players-

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Corning

Lonza Group

Kuraray Co

Merck Kgaa

Insphero

N3d Bioscience

Reprocell Incorporated

3D Biotek

GE

Market segmentation

Type

2D Cell Culture

3D Cell Culture

Application

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

