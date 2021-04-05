Advanced Analytics Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2026| IBM Corporation, Oracle Coporation, Microsoft Corporation

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Blockchain in Manufacturing market in its latest report titled, “Advanced Analytics Market- Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The advanced analytics market is expected to register a CAGR of over 20% over the forecast period (2021-2026), owing to the increased adoption of such solutions to address diverse business needs

Top Leading Companies of Global Advanced Analytics Market are IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Coporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, KNIME AG, RapidMiner Inc., Alteryx Inc., Avanade Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), StatSoft Inc. (TIBCO Software Inc.), Angoss Software Corporation (Altair Engineering Inc.) and others.

– May 2019 – SAS Institute Inc. announced updates to its data analytics platform, highlighted by enhancements to its machine learning (MI), computer vision, and natural language processing capabilities. These developments are part of the company’s recently announced USD 1 billion investment in AI to drive the technology on a global scale.

– February 2019 – IBM Corporation announced a new portfolio of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that team AI and advanced analytics in order to help asset-intensive organizations, such as the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), to improve maintenance strategies. The solution is designed to help organizations lower costs and reduce the risk of failure from physical assets, such as vehicles, manufacturing robots, turbines, mining equipment, elevators, and electrical transformers.

Need to Mitigate Frauds and Risk Management Prompt Paced Adoption in BFSI

Companies operating in the banking and financial sector are using advanced analytics technology to mitigate frauds, optimize processes followed by banks, and to manage risks.

According to Accentures 2018 Compliance Risk Study, 89% of the respondents indicated a rise in compliance investments over the next two years, with a focus on technology. Advanced analytics helps banks sort through unstructured data to analyze global and local regulatory compliance, which may depend upon the region of operation.

Similarly, according to the Grant Thornton survey, 85% of respondents believed that their banks data and risk information management initiatives need additional efficiencies to realize the full potential. Furthermore, 82% also indicated the same for their institutions risk analytics and measurements. However, with the adoption of the advanced analytics solutions, this scenario is changing, with banking players adopting a more performance-oriented risk management approach. This realignment has led banks to invest more in such solutions to generate actionable information that can guide critical business choices impacting profitability. The need to identify and mitigate risks before an incident, to reduce the intensity of its impact, is a major factor driving the adoption of advanced analytics in this sector.

Moreover, according to the Coalition against Insurance Fraud Study, traditional anti-fraud technology tools are giving way to advanced analytics as insurance fraud rises. Majority of insurers have expanded their range of anti-fraud tools and their ability to detect and investigate the fraud. Many players are entering the field with new products and services, which is expected to boost the market’s growth positively. AI technology evolution has further enabled the market capabilities in offering better real-time insights.

