Adult Sex Toy Market (Analyzing Impacts Of COVID-19) Research Report 2020 Insights and Analysis, Forecast to 2027

Adult Sex Toy Market research report studies the market status, competition landscape, market size, share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges



This report contains market size and forecasts of Adult Sex Toy in global, including the following market information:

Global Adult Sex Toy Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Adult Sex Toy Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Adult Sex Toy companies in 2020 (%)

The global Adult Sex Toy market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Adult Sex Toy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adult Sex Toy Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Adult Sex Toy Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Sex Gifts

Condoms

Lubricants

Sex Products

Sexy Underwear

Global Adult Sex Toy Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Adult Sex Toy Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Online Stores

Retail Outlets

Specialty Stores

Self-service Vending Machine

Other

Global Adult Sex Toy Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Adult Sex Toy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adult Sex Toy revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adult Sex Toy revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Adult Sex Toy sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Adult Sex Toy sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Durex

Church & Dwight

Doc Johnson

Enterprises

Domestic Partner

Glas

Mr Hankey’s Toys

NS Novelties

Oxball

King Cock

Ansell

BMS Factory

LELO

LUVU Brands

Lover Health

Liaoyang Baile

FUN Factory

Nalone

California Exotic

Nanma

Leten

Tenga

LifeStyles Healthcare

Mayer laboratories

Okamoto Industries

Cupid Limited

Veru

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports



Chapter Two: Global Adult Sex Toy Overall Market Size



Chapter Three: Company Landscape



Chapter Four: Sights by Product



Chapter Five: Sights by Application



Chapter Six: Sights by Region



Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles



Chapter Eight: Global Adult Sex Toy Production Capacity, Analysis



8.1 Global Adult Sex Toy Production Capacity, 2016-2027



8.2 Adult Sex Toy Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market



8.3 Global Adult Sex Toy Production by Region



Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints



9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends



9.2 Market Drivers



9.3 Market Restraints



Chapter Ten: Adult Sex Toy Supply Chain Analysis



10.1 Adult Sex Toy Industry Value Chain



10.2 Adult Sex Toy Upstream Market



10.3 Adult Sex Toy Downstream and Clients



10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis



10.4.1 Marketing Channels



10.4.2 Adult Sex Toy Distributors and Sales Agents in Global



Chapter Eleven: Conclusion



Chapter Twelve: Appendix



12.1 Note



12.2 Examples of Clients



12.3 Disclaimer



List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Adult Sex Toy in Global Market



Table 2. Top Adult Sex Toy Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)



Table 3. Global Adult Sex Toy Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 4. Global Adult Sex Toy Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021



Table 5. Global Adult Sex Toy Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2016-2021



Table 6. Global Adult Sex Toy Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021



Table 7. Key Manufacturers Adult Sex Toy Price (2016-2021) & (US$/Unit)



Table 8. Global Manufacturers Adult Sex Toy Product Type



Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Adult Sex Toy Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share



Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adult Sex Toy Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share



Table 11. By Type Global Adult Sex Toy Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 12. By Type – Global Adult Sex Toy Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 13. By Type – Global Adult Sex Toy Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 14. By Type – Global Adult Sex Toy Sales (K Units), 2016-2021



Table 15. By Type – Global Adult Sex Toy Sales (K Units), 2022-2027



Table 16. By Application Global Adult Sex Toy Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 17. By Application – Global Adult Sex Toy Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 18. By Application – Global Adult Sex Toy Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 19. By Application – Global Adult Sex Toy Sales (K Units), 2016-2021



Table 20. By Application – Global Adult Sex Toy Sales (K Units), 2022-2027



Table 21. By Region Global Adult Sex Toy Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 22. By Region – Global Adult Sex Toy Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 23. By Region – Global Adult Sex Toy Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 24. By Region – Global Adult Sex Toy Sales (K Units), 2016-2021

continued…

