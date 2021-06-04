Adult Entertainment Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects, 2021-2027

OTT Reigns as Porn Industry Suffers Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

The viewership of 18+ content on OTT (Over the Top) platforms and porn sites witnessed an unprecedented rise during the COVID-19 pandemic due to self-quarantine and social distancing norms. Since several regions are still receiving coronavirus cases, this trend is anticipated to continue in 2021 and upcoming years. This signals a favorable growth for the adult entertainment industry market.

The COVID-19 crisis has triggered a surge in DIY (Do-it-Yourself) content, since the multi-billion dollar porn industry is increasing its business activities in a staggered manner. Such factors are influencing the recovery of the adult entertainment industry market. Negative repercussions of the pandemic are also reflecting in strip clubs where masks have become mandatory for all customers and workers.

Stringent Regulations, Common Stigma around Sex Toys Affect Market Growth

Sex toys are anticipated to dominate the second-highest revenue after pornography in the adult entertainment industry market. However, pros and cons of sex toys tend to influence buyer decisions, thus affecting sales. For instance, there is a need for awareness about the appropriate use of sex toys such as its cleaning to avoid risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections, maintenance, and possible injuries if used recklessly.

Stringent regulations in countries including India have led to a shutdown of India’s first brick-and-mortar sex toys and wellness products store Kama Gizmos, owing to an alleged lack of trade license. Online news and digital magazine outlets are educating women about its appropriate usage.

Japan’s Hostess Clubs Gain Popularity for Security, Safety of Customers

Even as pornography is estimated to dictate the highest revenue share among all entertainment types in the adult entertainment industry market, host and hostess clubs are predicted to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast period. Lately, Japan’s host and hostess clubs are being highly publicized for their safety and security, since these clubs lack nudity, prostitution, and sexual acts.

Drinks and karaoke are popular at Japan’s host and hostess clubs, which are experiencing demand in the Japan adult entertainment industry market. However, foreigners are found to receive a cultural shock at these clubs, since inappropriate conversations and acts are reported by the host and hostess that lead to an unruly warning for the client by the club security. Hence, stakeholders in the host and hostess clubs segment are increasing awareness that customers do a thorough research that suits the needs and budget of customers.

Drive-through Strip Clubs Help Keep Performers, Bartenders Employed during Pandemic

The COVID-19 crisis has led to the development of innovative drive-through strip clubs. Such trends are anticipated to revive growth of the adult entertainment industry market, since this technique is an alternative way to bring back customers. Investors are anticipated to increase focus on drive-through strip clubs in order to keep bartenders, servers, and entertainers employed. The Lucky Devil Lounge in Portland and Vivid Gentlemen’s Club in Houston are gaining recognition for introducing the new business model where customers can order eatables, while performers dance with masks on.

VPN Paves Way for Watching Porn Safely Without Risking User Data

An increasing number of users is opting to watch porn safely. Since watching porn online has raised the issue of mass data collection, companies in the adult entertainment industry market that follow ethical entertainment norms are educating viewers to opt for a virtual private network to avoid issues of data theft. VPN is being highly publicized to reroute Internet traffic through a remote server and hides the IP (Internet Protocol) address, thus preventing websites from seeing the visitor’s original IP or location.

Although pornographic website owners in the adult entertainment industry market are taking great care in protecting the user’s data, it is subject to an unforeseen attack by malicious hackers.

