Adult Diapers Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2020 – 2027
Adult DiapersAn Adult Diapers (or adult nappy) is a diaper made to be worn by a person with a body larger than that of an infant or toddler. Diapers can be necessary for adults with various conditions, such as incontinence, mobility impairment, severe diarrhea or dementia. Adult Diapers are made in various forms, including those resembling traditional child diapers, underpants, and pads resembling sanitary napkins (known as incontinence pads).
The Top 3 producers (Kimberly Clark, SCA and Unicharm) of Adult Diapers accounted for about 42.61% of the revenue market in 2019.
Europe occupied 25.08% of the consumption market in 2019, followed by United States, China and Japan, which respectively account for around 22.70%, 18.05% and 15.22% of the global total industry.
The Adult Diapers Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Adult Diapers was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Adult Diapers Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Adult Diapers market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of Adult Diapers generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –
Kimberly Clark, SCA, Unicharm, First Quality Enterprise, Domtar, Medtronic, PBE, Medline, Hengan, Coco, Chiaus, Fuburg, Abena, Hartmann, P&G, Nobel Hygiene, Daio Paper, Hakujuji, Kao,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Tapes Type, Pants Type,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Moderate and Severe Incontinence, Paralyzed Bedridden, Puerpera, Cognitive Impairment, Fetishism and Infantilism, Astronauts, Others
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Adult Diapers, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Adult Diapers market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Adult Diapers from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Adult Diapers market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Adult Diapers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Adult Diapers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Tapes Type
1.4.3 Pants Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Adult Diapers Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Moderate and Severe Incontinence
1.3.3 Paralyzed Bedridden
1.3.4 Puerpera
1.3.5 Cognitive Impairment
1.3.6 Fetishism and Infantilism
1.3.7 Astronauts
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Adult Diapers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Adult Diapers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Adult Diapers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Adult Diapers Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Adult Diapers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Adult Diapers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Adult Diapers Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Adult Diapers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Adult Diapers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Adult Diapers Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Adult Diapers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Adult Diapers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adult Diapers Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Adult Diapers Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Adult Diapers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Adult Diapers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adult Diapers Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Adult Diapers Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Adult Diapers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Adult Diapers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Adult Diapers Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Adult Diapers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Adult Diapers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Adult Diapers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Adult Diapers Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Adult Diapers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Adult Diapers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Adult Diapers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Adult Diapers Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Adult Diapers Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Adult Diapers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Adult Diapers Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Adult Diapers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Adult Diapers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Adult Diapers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Adult Diapers Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Adult Diapers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Adult Diapers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Adult Diapers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Adult Diapers Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Adult Diapers Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Adult Diapers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Adult Diapers Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Adult Diapers Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Adult Diapers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Adult Diapers Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Adult Diapers Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Adult Diapers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Adult Diapers Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Adult Diapers Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Adult Diapers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Adult Diapers Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Adult Diapers Sales by Type (2017-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Adult Diapers Revenue by Type (2017-2027)
7.2 Europe Adult Diapers Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Adult Diapers Sales by Application (2017-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Adult Diapers Revenue by Application (2017-2027)
7.3 Europe Adult Diapers Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Adult Diapers Sales by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Adult Diapers Revenue by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Adult Diapers Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Adult Diapers Sales by Type (2018-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Adult Diapers Revenue by Type (2018-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Adult Diapers Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Adult Diapers Sales by Application (2018-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Adult Diapers Revenue by Application (2018-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Adult Diapers Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Adult Diapers Sales by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Adult Diapers Revenue by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Adult Diapers Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Adult Diapers Sales by Type (2019-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Adult Diapers Revenue by Type (2019-2027)
9.2 Latin America Adult Diapers Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Adult Diapers Sales by Application (2019-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Adult Diapers Revenue by Application (2019-2027)
9.3 Latin America Adult Diapers Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Adult Diapers Sales by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Adult Diapers Revenue by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
6 Middle East and Africa
6.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Diapers Market Size by Type
6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Diapers Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Diapers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Diapers Market Size by Application
6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Diapers Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Diapers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Middle East and Africa Adult Diapers Market Size by Country
6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Diapers Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Diapers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 Turkey
6.3.4 Saudi Arabia
6.3.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Kimberly Clark
11.1.1 Kimberly Clark Corporation Information
11.1.2 Kimberly Clark Overview
11.1.3 Kimberly Clark Adult Diapers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Kimberly Clark Adult Diapers Product Description
11.1.5 Kimberly Clark Related Developments
11.2 SCA
11.2.1 SCA Corporation Information
11.2.2 SCA Overview
11.2.3 SCA Adult Diapers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 SCA Adult Diapers Product Description
11.2.5 SCA Related Developments
11.3 Unicharm
11.3.1 Unicharm Corporation Information
11.3.2 Unicharm Overview
11.3.3 Unicharm Adult Diapers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Unicharm Adult Diapers Product Description
11.3.5 Unicharm Related Developments
11.4 First Quality Enterprise
11.4.1 First Quality Enterprise Corporation Information
11.4.2 First Quality Enterprise Overview
11.4.3 First Quality Enterprise Adult Diapers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 First Quality Enterprise Adult Diapers Product Description
11.4.5 First Quality Enterprise Related Developments
11.5 Domtar
11.5.1 Domtar Corporation Information
11.5.2 Domtar Overview
11.5.3 Domtar Adult Diapers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Domtar Adult Diapers Product Description
11.5.5 Domtar Related Developments
11.6 Medtronic
11.6.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
11.6.2 Medtronic Overview
11.6.3 Medtronic Adult Diapers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Medtronic Adult Diapers Product Description
11.6.5 Medtronic Related Developments
11.7 PBE
11.7.1 PBE Corporation Information
11.7.2 PBE Overview
11.7.3 PBE Adult Diapers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 PBE Adult Diapers Product Description
11.7.5 PBE Related Developments
11.8 Medline
11.8.1 Medline Corporation Information
11.8.2 Medline Overview
11.8.3 Medline Adult Diapers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Medline Adult Diapers Product Description
11.8.5 Medline Related Developments
11.9 Hengan
11.9.1 Hengan Corporation Information
11.9.2 Hengan Overview
11.9.3 Hengan Adult Diapers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Hengan Adult Diapers Product Description
11.9.5 Hengan Related Developments
11.10 Coco
11.10.1 Coco Corporation Information
11.10.2 Coco Overview
11.10.3 Coco Adult Diapers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Coco Adult Diapers Product Description
11.10.5 Coco Related Developments
11.12 Fuburg
11.12.1 Fuburg Corporation Information
11.12.2 Fuburg Overview
11.12.3 Fuburg Adult Diapers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Fuburg Product Description
11.12.5 Fuburg Related Developments
11.13 Abena
11.13.1 Abena Corporation Information
11.13.2 Abena Overview
11.13.3 Abena Adult Diapers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Abena Product Description
11.13.5 Abena Related Developments
11.14 Hartmann
11.14.1 Hartmann Corporation Information
11.14.2 Hartmann Overview
11.14.3 Hartmann Adult Diapers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Hartmann Product Description
11.14.5 Hartmann Related Developments
11.15 P&G
11.15.1 P&G Corporation Information
11.15.2 P&G Overview
11.15.3 P&G Adult Diapers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 P&G Product Description
11.15.5 P&G Related Developments
11.16 Nobel Hygiene
11.16.1 Nobel Hygiene Corporation Information
11.16.2 Nobel Hygiene Overview
11.16.3 Nobel Hygiene Adult Diapers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Nobel Hygiene Product Description
11.16.5 Nobel Hygiene Related Developments
11.17 Daio Paper
11.17.1 Daio Paper Corporation Information
11.17.2 Daio Paper Overview
11.17.3 Daio Paper Adult Diapers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Daio Paper Product Description
11.17.5 Daio Paper Related Developments
11.18 Hakujuji
11.18.1 Hakujuji Corporation Information
11.18.2 Hakujuji Overview
11.18.3 Hakujuji Adult Diapers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Hakujuji Product Description
11.18.5 Hakujuji Related Developments
11.19 Kao
11.19.1 Kao Corporation Information
11.19.2 Kao Overview
11.19.3 Kao Adult Diapers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Kao Product Description
11.19.5 Kao Related Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Adult Diapers Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Adult Diapers Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Adult Diapers Production Mode & Process
12.4 Adult Diapers Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Adult Diapers Sales Channels
12.4.2 Adult Diapers Distributors
12.5 Adult Diapers Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Adult Diapers Industry Trends
13.2 Adult Diapers Market Drivers
13.3 Adult Diapers Market Challenges
13.4 Adult Diapers Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Adult Diapers Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
