Adult Diapers Market : Leading Player Analysis, Global Market Size with COVID-19 Update By 2026
The global adult diapers market was valued at $13.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $24.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.
According to the United Nations, in 2017, the global population of people aged 60 and over was over 962 million. By 2050, the population is expected to reach up to 2.1 billion. On the other hand, the global population aged 80 years or over is projected to increase more than threefold between 2017 and 2050, rising from 137 million to 425 million. The decline in fertility rates and improved survival rate are some of the key reasons behind the rise in population of such demographic group. This set of population is prone to health conditions such as diarrhea, dementia, mobility impairment, and incontinence. To counter such problem on day-to-day basis, they rely on hygienic product such adult diapers. Thus, rise in aged population eventually triggers the demand for adult diapers.
The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Adult Diapers market are: Abena UK Ltd, Principle Business Enterprises, ChoiceShops Ltd. (Vivactive), Tykables, Rearz Inc., Healthcare Products, Inc. (Attends), Drylock Technologies, Linette, Carede, Chiaus (Fujian) Industrial Development Co., Ltd., and others.
Market Segmentaion
By Nature
By End User
By Distribution Channel
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Adult Diapers Market:
Regional Analysis for Adult Diapers Market:
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
