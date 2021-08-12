Adult Diaper Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Adult Diaper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, estimates that The global adult diaper market reached a value of US$ 15.4 Billion in 2020. Adult diaper refers to a type of underwear which is used by people suffering from problems such as incontinence, dementia, mobility injury and severe diarrhea. Apart from this, it is also worn by astronauts, guards on long duties, divers under their diving suits and other long-hour workers. Adult diapers are composed of comfortable and leakage protective materials which absorb the waste and prevent it from leaking and soiling the outer clothes. The development of convenient and easy-to-wear thin diapers with improved fluid absorption and retention abilities has influenced the sales of adult diapers.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report

Global Adult Diaper Market Trends:

Growth in the cases of urinary incontinence among geriatrics is the major factor stimulating the demand for adult diapers. The manufacturers have introduced a variety of adult diapers, catering to a large number of consumers, according to their gender and age. For instance, boxer-type diapers are specifically designed for men while pads and underpants are designed for women. In addition to this, they also provide products in different colors and designs with enhanced inner lining containing vitamin E, aloe vera, etc. so as to attract a larger consumer-base. Further, the increasing number of prostate surgeries coupled with rising awareness about personal hygiene have impelled the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global adult diaper market to reach a value of US$ 24.20 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.80% during 2021-2026.

Global Adult Diaper Market Summary:

On the basis of type, adult pad-type diapers represent the most popular product, accounting for the largest share. These diapers offer a comfortable solution for people with minor issues. Other major segments include adult pant-type and flat-type diapers.

Based on distribution channel, the market has been divided into pharmacies, convenience stores and online. Currently, pharmacies hold the majority of the market share owing to the presence of the pharmacists who provide advice on their offerings.

Region-wise, the market has been categorized into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, North America is the leading market, accounting for nearly a third of the total global market. This can be attributed to the expanding geriatric population and high obesity rates.

The competitive landscape of the market is concentrated with some of the key players being Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Paul Hartmann AG and Attends Healthcare Group Ltd.

Competitive Landscape:

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Attends Healthcare Group Ltd.

Paul Hartmann AG

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

