Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, Designations, Collaborations, and Other Developments

ALD is a X-linked genetic disease which falls under the family of leukodystrophies disorder. The disease is monogenetically inherited from parents to offspring, with 100% penetrance in men and 65% in heterozygous women. It is a multi-system disorder which prominently affects both central and peripheral nervous system, resulting in blindness, seizures and hyperactivity.

Various companies are investing in the development of therapeutic drugs for ALD, and also tend to expand their product portfolio in near future. For instance, in 2015, Viking Therapeutics Inc. entered into research collaboration agreement with the U.S. based Kennedy Krieger Institute, amounting to $2.5 million. Under the terms of this agreement, Kennedy Krieger Institute’s scientist studied the Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s thyroid beta agonists, including VK0214 in the in- vivo model of X-ALD.

It has been observed that regulatory bodies are granting designations to the drugs in ALD pipeline, in order to pace up the development process. For instance, bluebird bio Inc. ‘s drug candidate, Lenti-D, received Orphan Drug Designation by the USFDA and EMA in 2012; and Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the USFDA in 2018. Similarly, Minoryx Therapeutics S.L. drug, MIN-102, received Orphan Drug Designation by the USFDA in 2017.