Adoption of Skin Toner Market to Soar Across Top Countries in the Globe-Persistence Market Research

Skin toners remove the grease, dirt, oil and makeup collected in the pores of the skin by interacting with the moisture barrier in the skin’s surface and altering the skin’s pH levels. It also helps in skin refreshments, preparation and conditioning, reduction in irritation and inflammation, hydration, controlling access oil and anti aging nourishment. It can be applied on face as a cream, cleanser, or as part of a lotion. Toner usually comes in liquid form, even though some toners are formulated as gels or mists also. A toner can be applied on its own or as a part of skin care routine as a step in between washing the face and applying facial moisturizers.

Normal healthy skin preserves a little acidic pH. Restoring the skin to its standard pH reduces stress and raises its ability to receive nourishment from moisturizers and skin healing products. In the pH stability skin toners, the bi-phase technology (bi-phase technology is combination of two dissimilar states of material collectively, such as a liquid and a powder) suspends oil gripping mineral powders to give an instant lusterless finish. pH balancing skin toners are alcohol free and uses ingredients such as witch hazel and strawberry extract to tone and refine the skin. The other uses of pH labeler skin toner include post shaving treatment, sun burn treatment and treatment in case of bug-bytes. Other benefit associated with some of the other skin toners having vitamins and antioxidants include refreshment of skin and removal of flakes of dead skin. Constituent in a skin toner such as aloe and witch hazel also squeeze the skin to improve overall look.

Some of the Major ingredient in skin toner includes water, butylene glycol, sophora angustifolia root extract, alcohol denat, betaine, hydrogenated castor oil, caprylyl glycol, mentha piperita (Peppermint) Leaf Extract, symphytum officinale leaf extract, sodium oleth-8 Phosphate, Poncirus trifoliata fruit extract, triethanolamine, polysorbate 80, disodium EDTA and fragrance.

Asia Pacific is largest skin toner market followed by North America and Europe. BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) is the fasted growing region for skin toner with double digit growth expected to increase further in the coming years. The vast population of young consumer in countries such as India and China is expected to increase the Asia Pacific market share. According to United Nation, China and India together accounts for 37% of global population out of which 704 million people of India and 497 million population of china are below the age of 35. With such high concentration of young population and their rising income overall facial care market is grooming in these countries.

The major drivers for the skin toner market includes growing aspiration to look young and beautiful, rising income levels in the developing countries and evolution of alcohol free skin toners. Major challenge for skin toner industry is the potential side effect of the chemical ingredients used in skin toners.

The brand loyalty among consumers is very high in this industry and this is helping big players to retain majority of market share with help of their establish brands identity. Over the past few years, with evolution of herbal skin toner some herbal product based companies such as Himalaya Drug Co. have entered the market.

Major companies operating in skin toner market include L’Oreal S.A., Kose Corporation, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Procter & Gamble Company, The Unilever Plc., Lotus Herbals Ltd., Burt’s & Bees, LUMENE, Sea Breeze, Himalaya Drug Co., Herbaline, Zymo Cosmetics, Debon Herbal private Limited, and Ban Labs Limited.

