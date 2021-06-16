Adoption of Neufchatel Cheese Market to Soar Across Top Countries in the Globe

Neufchatel Cheese Market Introduction:

Cheese is one of the widely consumed dairy products across the globe. Dairy products are believed to deliver numerous health beneficial nutrients such as calcium and vitamin D which are highly important for maintaining strong growth. The global cheese market is dominated by several cheese types such as soft cheese, hard cheese, semi-hard cheese and others. One such cheese type is Neufchatel Cheese. Neufchatel is a soft, somewhat crumbed, mold-ripened cheese of French origin. The cheese is one of the oldest cheese types of cheese in France, has a salty taste and a grainy texture. The cheese is made with both pasteurized and unpasteurized milk. The global Neufchatel cheese market is expected to represent significant growth opportunities over the forecast period due to its rising popularity as a low-fat content cheese.

Neufchatel Cheese Market Segmentation:

Global Neufchatel cheese market is segmented on the basis of nature, product type, packaging, application, and sales channel. On the basis of nature, the global Neufchatel cheese market is segmented into, organic and conventional. Demand for natural and organic dairy products among health-conscious consumers is expected to result in revenue growth of Neufchatel cheese market. On the basis of product type the global Neufchatel cheese market is segmented into, low fat, regular and high fat Neufchatel cheese. Low fat Neufchatel cheese is expected to witness maximum revenues in the global Neufchatel cheese market due to increasing consumption of the cheese among athletes and diet conscious consumers. By application the global Neufchatel cheese market is segmented into, bakery products, salad dressing, dips, snacks, sauces, desserts and ice-cream and other industrial segments. On the basis of sales channel the global Neufchatel cheese market is segmented into, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, e-commerce and other retail formats. Specialty stores and E-commerce segments are expected to witness significant revenue share in the global Neufchatel cheese market.

Neufchatel Cheese Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of a region the global Neufchatel cheese market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for the significant revenue share in the global Neufchatel cheese market attributable to growing consumption of American Neufchatel cheese. American Neufchatel cheese has higher moisture content and is easily spreadable in comparison to other cheese products available in the market. The American Neufchatel cheese is also richer than the French Neufchatel cheese and may compose of the mixture of milk and cream.

Neufchatel Cheese Market Drivers and Trends

Neufchatel cheese is widely used and accepted in the number of food applications. Neufchatel Cheese is also consumed by a number of consumers as a breakfast food product. Growing demand for fat-free Neufchatel Cheese is gaining immense popularity among health-conscious consumers and is widely incorporated as an essential substitute for other products such as cheese, greek yogurt, and other products. Furthermore, availability of varieties of cheese products in the market is expected to create extended demand for variously flavored Neufchatel cheese across the globe. Application of Neufchatel cheese in several food application and growing demand for lactose-free Neufchatel cheese is expected to further help the global Neufchatel cheese market growth over the forecast period.

Neufchatel Cheese Market Key Players:

Challenge Dairy

Kerry Inc.

Franklin Foods

Clover Stornetta Farms, Inc

Organic Valley

