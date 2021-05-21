Adoption of Europe Cigar And Cigarillos Market to Rise During the Forecast Period Owing to Increasing Consumer Awareness

Adoption of Europe Cigar And Cigarillos Market to Rise During the Forecast Period Owing to Increasing Consumer Awareness

According to a report by Persistence Market Research (PMR), sales of cigars and cigarillos in Europe surpassed 9000 Mn units in 2015. This number is expected to reach around 11000 Mn by 2024-end. Growth will be sluggish with PMR projecting a 2.1% CAGR in terms of volume through 2024. Availability of several affordable alternative tobacco products is negative influencing demand for cigars and cigarillos. Efforts such as government mandate to include statutory warning on tobacco packaging and youth outreach programmes are creating awareness among smokers. This, along with ‘Quit Smoking’ campaigns is expected to reduce the number of smokers, thereby influencing the market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16072

No-Flavour/Tobacco Cigars and Cigarillos Remain Sought-after Among Smokers

The market share of cigars and cigarillos with no-flavour/tobacco is anticipated to register a slight increase to reach 77% by 2024 from 76.7% in 2016. No-flavour/tobacco cigars and cigarillos would remain the most preferred in the market during the forecast period. In contrast, flavoured cigars and cigarillos including fruit & candy, mint & menthol, and chocolate & vanilla are projected to exhibit a slight decline in their market share by 2024-end.

EU5, the largest market for cigars and cigarillos, is projected to witness a slight decline in its revenue share by 2024-end. (Revenue share in 2016 and revenue share in 2024). (Eastern Europe is the second largest region for…) Benelux’s market share will witness a sligh increase… In addition, the cigar and cigarillos market in Germany and France is projected to register 2.5% and 1.9% CAGRs respectively.

Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/16072

Trends Observed in the Europe Cigars and Cigarillos Market

Expansion of product portfolio remains a key market strategy for manufacturers. Mergers & acquisitions and new product launches remain a key component of market consolidation.

Targeting both online as well as offline retailers, manufacturers are focusing on expansion of distribution networks, thereby offering easy availability of products to customers.

According to the WHO, demand for cigars and cigarillos is gaining traction among females in Europe.

Key companies profiled by Persistence Market Research in its report include Imperial Brands Plc, British American Tobacco PLC, Japan Tobacco, Inc., Swisher International Inc., Swedish Match AB, Altria Group, Inc.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/16072

About us:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

“Strategic assets” form the repository of Persistence Market Research’s industry-specific solutions. This is evident from the range of clients – right from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 companies looking upon Persistence Market Research as their trusted solution-partner.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751

E-mail id- sales@persistencemarketresearch.com