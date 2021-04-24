Adoption of Datacentre Network Architecture Market to Soar Across Top Countries in the Globe

Datacentre Network Architecture Market: Introduction

The increase in data volume, need of storage, backup, archive and also the requirement data management create complexity in datacentres. These complexities are resolved through appropriate network architecture across the datacentres. The datacentre network architecture minimize the impact of disaster scenarios and it also provides tools for data recovery. Most of the enterprises consider the datacentre network architecture is an important element of organization strategy for regulatory compliance and protection and management of company and customer data.

Emergence of software defined networking (SDN), network overlay technologies, network virtualization (NV), and efficient systems have been forcing many companies to move towards next generation datacentre networks. These emerging technologies will support software-defined data centre (SDDC) and also help to virtualize the network across all the datacentre It has been observed that most of the VMware customers are moving towards network virtualization to transform their datacentre from the client/server era to the mobile/cloud era.

Datacentre Network Architecture Market: Drivers and Restraints

Adoption of new innovations like cloud computing technologies and virtualization makes the existing datacentres to upgrade and modernize which is a major driver for the datacentre network architecture. Also the increase in volume of data and server to server traffic there is a need for datacentre network architecture upgrade which fuels datacentre network architecture market growth.

Enterprises whose primary challenge is to handle large complex data are moving towards automation and also to ensure better data security and visibility, they are more inclined towards advanced datacentre networking equipment for their new datacentre architecture which is a driver for the datacentre network architecture market.

Datacentre network architecture market: Segmentation

Datacentre network architecture market is segmented on the basis of components, vertical and regions.

On the basis of components of datacentre network architecture the market is segmented into Switches, Routers, Storage Area Network, Security Equipment, WAN Optimization Elements and others

On the basis of the vertical, the datacentre network architecture market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, Life sciences, automobile, IT & Telecom sector, public sector, BFSI and others.

On basis of region Datacentre network architecture market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and The Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Datacentre network architecture market: Regional Outlook

Presently North America dominates the datacentre network architecture market as large number of major big corporate headquarter in North America. However, as Asia-Pacific region is expected to be witness highest growth rate as many corporates are establishing large datacentres in china, Taiwan, India, Singapore.

Datacentre Network Architecture Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in datacentre network architecture market include

Cisco

Juniper networks

Arista Networks

Hewlett-Packard

Dell

Brocade Communications

IBM and Avaya Networks

