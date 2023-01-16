Adobe’s Renaissance Man Scott Belsky: The C-Suite Interview

The chief product officer and head of Adobe’s Artistic Cloud displays on what he’s discovered about management from being an entrepreneur, an angel investor and an “incrementalist” who’s obsessive about serving to creatives be extra productive.

Years of working with creatives, and being one himself, has taught Scott Belsky the worth of 1 phrase: compromise. “The creatives I like most are in a position to compromise a little bit of their very essence to be organized and execute their concepts,” says Belsky, who says he based the social media platform Behance to assist folks manage and in the end monetize inventive work.

After promoting the platform to Adobe in 2012, Belsky left to turn out to be an early-stage investor and advistor to startups akin to Pinterest, Twitter, Sweetgreen, and Uber earlier than coming again to Adobe in 2017. Together with overseeing Adobe’s inventive services and products, he additionally runs Adobe’s world design crew and made Forbes’ latest CEO Subsequent checklist as recruiters say his mixture of abilities and expertise makes him a uncommon discover for potential prime jobs.

Belsky joined us to speak about his profession, recommendation and philosophy for main inventive groups. “Each inventive daring journey is about flag-planting and road-building,” says Belsky, who’s written two books. “A prototype is price 100 conferences.”

Provides Belsky: “The longer you lead, the extra you notice it’s not about you.”

For extra, take a look at our dialog above.