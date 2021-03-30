ADME Toxicology Testing Market Report 2021, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast By 2026

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ADME Toxicology Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global ADME toxicology testing market size grew at a CAGR of around 13% during 2015-2020. ADME toxicology refers to the testing of absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) conducted at an early phase of the drug development process. It determines the safety, elimination, uptake, effectiveness, and metabolic behavior of a parent compound or drug in living organisms. ADME toxicology is primarily carried out by researchers in cell-based and in vitro assays using detectors, software solutions, devices, etc. It identifies genetic interactions, active compounds, and other biomolecular interactions. This type of testing aids in understanding the toxicity of a drug candidate before clinical studies, thereby saving drug discovery time and costs. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global ADME toxicology testing market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has increased the need for novel biological products and other drugs, thereby primarily driving the ADME toxicology testing market. The testing aids researchers in determining the viability of the drugs required for regulatory approvals. Furthermore, the emergence of new guidance norms to instruct about the properties of ADME when evaluating the safety and efficacy of a drug candidate also augments the market growth. Additionally, the introduction of innovative software that automatically calculates ADME is also gaining traction for several in-vivo experiments and in-vitro assays. This is further expected to drive the global market for ADME toxicology testing market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Bioivt LLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Cyprotex Plc (Evotec AG), Molecular Discovery Ltd., Perkinelmer Inc., Promega Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Breakup by Technology:

1. Cell Culture

2. High Throughput Screening

3. Molecular Imaging

4. OMICS Technology

5. Others

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Instruments

2. Software Solutions

3. Assay Systems

4. Reagents

5. Others

Breakup by Method:

1. In-Vivo

2. In-Vitro

3. In-Silica

4. Others

Breakup by Application:

1. Systemic Toxicity

2. Renal Toxicity

3. Hepatotoxicity

4. Neurotoxicity

5. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the market. It is further divided into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others. Other major regions include Europe (Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and others); North America (the United States and Canada); Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others); and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia and others).

