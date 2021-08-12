ADME Toxicology Testing Market 2021-2026: Share, Size, Growth, Key Players, Challenges, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ADME Toxicology Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global ADME toxicology testing market grew at a CAGR of around 13% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global ADME toxicology testing market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. ADME toxicology refers to the testing of absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) conducted at an early phase of the drug development process. It determines the safety, elimination, uptake, effectiveness, and metabolic behavior of a parent compound or drug in living organisms. ADME toxicology is primarily carried out by researchers in cell-based and in vitro assays using detectors, software solutions, devices, etc. It identifies genetic interactions, active compounds, and other biomolecular interactions. This type of testing aids in understanding the toxicity of a drug candidate before clinical studies, thereby saving drug discovery time and costs.

Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has increased the need for novel biological products and other drugs, thereby primarily driving the ADME toxicology testing market. The testing aids researchers in determining the viability of the drugs required for regulatory approvals. Furthermore, the emergence of new guidance norms to instruct about the properties of ADME when evaluating the safety and efficacy of a drug candidate also augments the market growth. Additionally, the introduction of innovative software that automatically calculates ADME is also gaining traction for several in-vivo experiments and in-vitro assays. This is further expected to drive the global market for ADME toxicology testing market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Bioivt LLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Cyprotex Plc (Evotec AG)

Molecular Discovery Ltd.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Breakup by Technology:

Cell Culture

High Throughput Screening

Molecular Imaging

OMICS Technology

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Instruments

Software Solutions

Assay Systems

Reagents

Others

Breakup by Method:

In-Vivo

In-Vitro

In-Silica

Others

Breakup by Application:

Systemic Toxicity

Renal Toxicity

Hepatotoxicity

Neurotoxicity

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

