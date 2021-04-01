Adipose-derived Stem Cell OverviewMarket Growth, Drivers, Demand, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

Adipose-derived stem cells are mesenchymal stem cells obtained from adult fat tissues during various surgical interventions such as breast reduction, liposuction, or abdominoplasty. Adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) possess the ability to proliferate into numerous cell lineages such as chondrocytes, adipocytes, and others. Owing to this property, these multipotent stem cells can substitute bone marrow as a rich source of stem cells.

Some of the prominent players of the industry include Allocure, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc., Intrexon, Inc., Celleris SA, Tissue Genesis, Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Cytori Therapeutics, Antria, Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific, American CrysoStem, Merck KGaA, Others

The latest research report offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players using SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. Market segmentation based on product type, application spectrum, and key regions has been included in the report. The investigative study accurately estimates the market size, market share, and revenue generation over the projected timeframe.

Adipose-Derived Stem Cells Market Segmentation:

Cell Type

Autologous Stem Cells

Allogeneic Stem Cells

Product Type

Cell Line

Culture Media

Media

Sera

Reagents

Disease Indication

Cancer

Obesity

Wounds and Injuries

Cardiovascular Diseases

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Others

End-user Industries

Cell banks & Tissue Banks

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Hospitals & Trauma Centers

Others

Application

Therapeutic

Research

Others

Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Adipose-derived Stem Cell market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Adipose-derived Stem Cell industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Adipose-derived Stem Cell market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

