Adin Ross reacts to xQc getting together with nyyxxii after they met on his dating show

Adin Ross has reacted to Felix “xQc’s” latest on-stream romance with British streamer nyyxxii and congratulated him on it. The Canadian content material creator has been the discuss of the city for the previous couple of days due to the breakup drama with Adept. Issues have now taken on a brand new dimension with him kissing nyyxxii, and in impact, publicly asserting that he’s in a brand new relationship.

Adin was fairly pleased to congratulate Felix on his new relationship throughout a latest stream and was additionally happy to comprehend that xQc had first met her at a courting present that he had hosted a few months in the past:

“Okay, I see you Felix. I see you bro. I see you, I am pleased for you bro.”

Adin Ross takes credit score for bringing xQc and nyyxxii collectively

Adin Ross rose to fame for his on-line pace courting and different varieties of IRL exhibits the place he invitations streamers and content material creators from all over the world to take part. After discovering concerning the relationship between Felix and nyyxxii, he instructed the viewers that it was not the primary time that folks have gotten collectively after one in every of his courting exhibits:

“You already know what I simply realized bro? That is the third or fourth time that my e-dates have really labored. I launched xQc to that woman they usually met up. And you realize what which means chat? Keep in mind when xQc was on stream saying I am gonna carry my very own date?”

After seeing one of many clips of xQc being fairly intimate with nyyxxii, Adin could not imagine he had made the connection doable:

“I am unable to imagine my e-date really obtained him a lady! Like, they’re really collectively. That is f*cking loopy bro.”

After watching the clip the place the 2 kiss, Adin Ross might solely utter the phrases:

“Rattling!”

Reactions from the group

The official xQc clips channel additionally shared Adin’s response on YouTube and followers appreciated the streamer for bringing romance to their Juicer. A number of additionally identified that the video description must be up to date because it nonetheless states that the previous Overwatch professional lives with Adept.

r/LivestreamFail additionally had many reactions because the clip did the rounds on the subreddit. A number of feedback even requested Adin Ross to seek out them a associate:

Followers have been fairly appreciative of xQc turning into so pleasant with the W group and liked expressing their approval of the clip:

Others referred to as Adin the very best wingman for facilitating the connection and hoped their friendship would solely develop:

With nearly seven million followers on Twitch, Adin Ross is likely one of the hottest streamers on the platform and pulls tens of 1000’s of viewers to his common streams. He not too long ago broke up with is girlfriend PamiBaby himself and has been making headlines for a way he is dealing with his ex making an OnlyFans account.



