Adidas vs. Nike vs. Under Armour: Stocks Compared

Adidas vs. Nike vs. Underneath Armour Value Market Cap 1-12 months Whole Returns P/E Ratio Adidas AG (ADDYY) $140.00 $54.6 B -16.5% 27.8 Nike Inc. (NKE) $165.39 $261.8 B 22.3% 43.9 Underneath Armour Inc. (UAA) $22.25 $10.6 B 31.6% 23.7

Supply: YCharts as of Dec. 13, 2021



Supply: YCharts.



In late October 2022, Adidas terminated its partnership with Ye, previously generally known as Kanye West, over the rapper’s anti-Semitic remarks. Adidas and Ye had partnered for almost a decade to provide the favored Yeezy line of merchandise. The corporate’s determination got here after Ye had publicly acknowledged that he might make anti-Semitic feedback and that “Adidas cannot drop me.” Within the 9 days following this comment, Adidas confronted mounting stress from clients, authorized organizations, and anti-racist teams to chop ties with the rapper.

Adidas stated that its determination to cancel its partnership with Ye would result in an anticipated unfavorable influence to web revenue for 2022 of as much as €250 million (about $264 million). The cope with Ye is estimated to have generated $697 million a yr for Adidas. Regardless of dropping the partnership with Ye, Adidas asserted that it’s the sole proprietor of all design rights to current Yeezy merchandise, leaving the likelihood open that it’ll proceed to develop the product line independently.

A decline in revenue because of the cancellation of the Ye partnership is considered one of a number of headwinds Adidas has confronted. The corporate stated in its Q3 2022 fiscal report that client demand in Western markets has slowed amid inflation. COVID-19 restrictions in China, in place for much longer than in lots of different markets, depressed enterprise. Product takebacks in China greater than offset a 7% improve in retail revenues, resulting in a income decline of 27% for Adidas’ Chinese language enterprise in Q3.

Nonetheless, Adidas has stated it expects robust enchancment to web revenue in 2023. The corporate has posted double-digit development in its ecommerce enterprise throughout EMEA, North American, and Latin American markets. And Adidas is more likely to get a lift to its Soccer phase income from the FIFA World Cup in late 2022 which might be felt into the brand new yr.

The pandemic drove Nike to speed up its pivot towards its ecommerce channels. Nike had already been investing in its on-line direct-to-consumer enterprise previous to the pandemic. In consequence, the corporate was in a stronger place than many rivals to ramp up ecommerce gross sales when the pandemic started. This has been mirrored in outcomes. For the corporate’s Q2 FY 2023, ended Nov. 30, 2022, it reported a 25% year-over-year enchancment in digital gross sales for its Nike model. This helped to drive general reported income development of 17% for the quarter, or 28% on a currency-neutral foundation.

Nike’s efficiency in the latest quarter surpassed expectations. Though web revenue was flat YOY, it was significantly better than the anticipated 23% decline on this space that analysts had forecast. The corporate additionally elevated its steering for full FY 2023 and now expects income to climb greater than 10% on a currency-neutral foundation. The corporate’s inventory bumped almost 13% following its earnings launch.

Nike’s digital choices surpass these of many rivals. The corporate has explored the metaverse by launching a digital area referred to as Nikeland with Roblox, through which customers can purchase digital Nike merchandise. Late in 2022, the corporate launched .SWOOSH, one other digital market which can permit customers to design sneakers together with Nike employees and probably present royalty cuts for members. And the corporate has not too long ago opened its first Rise idea retailer in North America. Rise is a hybridized in-person and digital expertise offering online-to-offline providers and digital platforms.

Although there may be a lot fueling Nike’s latest development, the corporate additionally faces quite a few challenges. Like many retailers, Nike has wrestled with stock back-up because of broader provide chain and transport issues. Just like Adidas, Nike has additionally seen gross sales wrestle in Better China, with YOY declines in attire and tools income for the area.



The pandemic additionally harm Underneath Amour in 2020, with its annual income declining 15%. Like Adidas and Nike, the corporate’s ecommerce gross sales helped to mitigate the influence of retailer closures. Underneath Armour’s ecommerce gross sales grew 40% in the course of the yr. Its fourth-quarter EPS exceeded analysts’ estimates by 300.0%.

Development has decelerated within the firm’s ecommerce space. For Underneath Armour’s Q2 FY 2023 ended Sept. 30, the corporate stated that ecommerce gross sales climbed by solely 4%. In its earnings launch for that interval, Underneath Armour stated it expects income to develop by a low-single-digit proportion price for FY 2023, down from its earlier estimate of 5-7%.

Like Nike and Adidas, Underneath Armour has confronted challenges related to inflation and dampening retail gross sales. The corporate additionally disclosed in August 2022 that promotions on its athletic attire had weakened its margins.

Extra not too long ago, the corporate has handled management transitions as its founder Kevin Plank has stated that development has been slower than hoped for. Its prime govt, Patrik Frisk, resigned unexpectedly in Might 2022. Since that point, COO Colin Browne has been interim president and CEO of the corporate. In late December 2022, it was introduced that Underneath Armour had tapped Stephanie Linnartz, most not too long ago president of Marriott Worldwide, to be its subsequent chief efficient late February. Linnartz is seen as a digital chief, and her appointment might recommend that Underneath Armour will proceed to give attention to constructing its ecommerce enterprise.

What’s the No 1 Athletic Model? There are numerous methods to measure athletic manufacturers, however among the many three corporations into consideration right here, Nike is by far the most important. As of Jan. 6, 2023, it has a market capitalization of over $194 billion, whereas Adidas and Underneath Armour have market caps of about $25 billion and $5 billion, respectively.

What occurred with Adidas and Kanye West? In October 2022, Adidas introduced its determination to sever ties with Kanye West, the rapper now generally known as Ye, over anti-Semitic remarks he had made. Whereas Adidas retains rights to develop and promote Yeezy merchandise from its former partnership, the transfer might price the corporate tons of of hundreds of thousands of {dollars}, in addition to unfavorable publicity.

The Backside Line

Adidas, Nike, and Underneath Armour have seen their enterprise operations rebound from a pandemic shock. All three have since dramatically expanded their ecommerce gross sales and proceed to get better regardless of main provide chain disruptions, weakening retail resulting from inflation, and different macroeconomic issues. Within the case of Adidas, latest unfavorable associations with one-time collaborator Ye might influence client or investor opinion of the model, and severing ties with the rapper might price the corporate tons of of hundreds of thousands. Nike has seen some success in constructing out its digital choices, together with increasing into the metaverse. And Underneath Armour is within the midst of the multi-month management transition which might see the corporate redouble its digital efforts as nicely.