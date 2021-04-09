Adhesive Film Market Size to Register 5.5% CAGR During 2020-2027

Global Adhesive Film Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2027. Adhesive Film Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Adhesive Film market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2027.

Global Adhesive film Market Size to reach USD 28.1 billion by 2027. Global Adhesive film Market is valued approximately USD 18.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Adhesive films are boards, films and tapes containing an adhesive or glue layer on one or both sides. These are obtained from materials such as polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride or polythene, and are most likely to be used for the combination of two or more materials.

In the electrical and electronic industries, adhesive films are used mostly to maintain the protective insulation wrap, warning labels and information labels. These are used as tapes, graphic films and labels. Moreover, its application in the packaging industry has increased. Adhesive films are used primarily to improve the safety of packaging materials. The market is driven by Rising urban population in APAC, the industries of e-commerce, pharmaceutical and consumer durables, rising consumer demand for product knowledge, increasing product quality, customer service and advanced technology.

The key players of global Adhesive films market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In February 2017, the acquisition of Yongle Tape Company Ltd., a maker of specialty tapes and related items for a range of industrial markets, was completed by Avery Dennison Corporation. Yongle Tape will operate within the Industrial and Healthcare Materials business division of Avery Dennison, working closely with the global Performance Tapes and Fastener Solutions businesses of the organization. However, Raw material prices volatility would restrain the growth of market.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

UPM-Kymmene OYJ

CCL Industries

Constantia Flexibles

Cosmo Films

Toray Industries

Mondi Group

Ester Industries

The regional analysis of global Adhesive film Market size is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of R&D in fertilizer manufacturing technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising urban population in APAC, the industries of e-commerce, pharmaceutical and consumer durables, rising consumer demand for product knowledge would create lucrative growth prospects for the Adhesive film Market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Film material:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others (PET, PU, PA)

By Application:

Tapes

Graphic Films

Labels

By End user industries:

Packaging

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Others (Signage, Medical, and Construction)

