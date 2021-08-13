Adhesive Equipment Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Key Player Analysis and Opportunity 2021-2026
According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Adhesive Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The global adhesive equipment market share to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Adhesive equipment refers to the machinery used for joining two or more surfaces permanently. It consists of cold glue applicators, adhesive controllers, pumping systems, applications guns and industrial hot melts. They are widely used to assemble insulation panels, doors, windows, bathroom cabinets, fasten bolts, nuts, screws and studs. They provide uniform thickness, improved production efficiency and minimal fatigue, noise and vibrations. Adhesive equipment provides enhanced shear and tensile strength and long-lasting bonds. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, such as textiles, packaging and construction.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The global adhesive equipment market is primarily being driven by the widespread product adoption in the building and construction industry for placing ceramic tiles, drywall lamination and fixing ceilings and floors. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the introduction of bio-based hotmelt adhesives, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These adhesives are manufactured using renewable materials and are environmentally friendly. Other factors, including the increasing product demand in the automotive industry to bond car seat materials and fix metal to glass, along with the rising requirement for effective labeling and packing solutions, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
- 3M Company
- Adhesive & Equipment Inc.
- Atlas Copco
- Dymax Corporation
- Glue Machinery Corporation
- Graco Inc.
- B. Fuller Company
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- ITW Dynatec
- Nordson Corporation
- Robatech AG
- Valco Cincinnati Inc
Adhesive Equipment Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, application and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product:
- Industrial Hot Melt
- Adhesive Controllers
- Cold Glue Applicators
- Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators
- Adhesive Pumping Systems
- Adhesive Application Guns
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Packaging
- Construction
- Lamination
- Disposable Hygiene Products (DHP)
- Technical Textiles
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarket and Hypermarket
- Retail Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
