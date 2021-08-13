Adhesive Equipment Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Key Player Analysis and Opportunity 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Adhesive Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The global adhesive equipment market share to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Adhesive equipment refers to the machinery used for joining two or more surfaces permanently. It consists of cold glue applicators, adhesive controllers, pumping systems, applications guns and industrial hot melts. They are widely used to assemble insulation panels, doors, windows, bathroom cabinets, fasten bolts, nuts, screws and studs. They provide uniform thickness, improved production efficiency and minimal fatigue, noise and vibrations. Adhesive equipment provides enhanced shear and tensile strength and long-lasting bonds. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, such as textiles, packaging and construction.

Market Trends:

The global adhesive equipment market is primarily being driven by the widespread product adoption in the building and construction industry for placing ceramic tiles, drywall lamination and fixing ceilings and floors. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the introduction of bio-based hotmelt adhesives, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These adhesives are manufactured using renewable materials and are environmentally friendly. Other factors, including the increasing product demand in the automotive industry to bond car seat materials and fix metal to glass, along with the rising requirement for effective labeling and packing solutions, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

3M Company

Adhesive & Equipment Inc.

Atlas Copco

Dymax Corporation

Glue Machinery Corporation

Graco Inc.

B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

ITW Dynatec

Nordson Corporation

Robatech AG

Valco Cincinnati Inc

Adhesive Equipment Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

Industrial Hot Melt

Adhesive Controllers

Cold Glue Applicators

Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators

Adhesive Pumping Systems

Adhesive Application Guns

Others

Breakup by Application:

Packaging

Construction

Lamination

Disposable Hygiene Products (DHP)

Technical Textiles

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

