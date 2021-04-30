Adhesion Promoter Market will Revenue to Cross USD 4.91 billion by 2030 Research by Business Opportunities, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends

Global Adhesion Promoter Market to reach USD 4.91 billion by 2030 from USD 2.84 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.4% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. Global Adhesion Market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the mounting use of the material in the automotive sector and electrical and electronic industry, rising public interest towards environment-friendly products, increasing application in the packaging industry. Mergers &acquisitions, technological advancements, and consistent research & development activities are some of the few strategies opted by the key market players.

Adhesion promoters are the coupling agents that function as the interface between an inorganic surface and organic polymer to enhance adhesion between the two materials. This chemical increases the adhesive strength of the coatings by strengthening the bond between the substrate and the coating. Adhesion parameter functions in any of the three ways, such as, as a primer between coating layers, a primer between substrate and coatings, or as an additive in the preparation of paints and coatings, rubbers, inks, and polymers among others. They are used in extremely high and low-temperature environments, low-surface energy products, and a wide range of applications such as paints and coatings. This material also aids in manufacturing weatherable paints and high-performance rubbers and also enhances the reliability of semiconductors and flat-panel displays.

Global Adhesion Promoter Market: Key Players

3M

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

AkzoNobel NV

ALTANA

Arkema SA

BASF SE

DowDuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsui Chemical

TOYOBO CO. LTD.

Other Prominent Players

Global Adhesion Promoter Market: Segments

Plastics and Composites segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Adhesion Promoter Market is bifurcated by application into Plastics & Composites, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Adhesives, Metals, and Others. Among these, the plastics and composites segment held the largest market share of 33.4% in the year 2020. As per the Fatpos Global Analysis, plastics and composites is the most dominant segment and thus, is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. These materials are mostly used in the manufacturing of precision-engineered products, due to its beneficial product properties which comprise chemical resistance, flexibility, and lightweight. The segment’s growth is attributed to the mounting consumption of plastics in the automotive industry which leads to fuel savings by reducing overall car weight.

Silane segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Adhesion Promoter Market is bifurcated by type into Silane, Maleic Anhydride, Chlorinated Polyolefins, Titanate & Zirconate, and Others. Among these, the silane segment held the largest market share of 40.4% in the year 2020. As per the Fatpos Global Analysis, Silane is the most dominant segment and thus, is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Silane is the most used adhesion promoter owing to its commendable chemical properties. It is used for ultra hydrophobic treatments in epoxy, urethane, and acrylic systems. Prices of Silanes and Titanate and Zirconate are higher, hence greater revenue mix when compared with the volume mix.

Building and Construction segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Adhesion Promoter Market is bifurcated by end-user into Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Packaging, Electronics, and Others. Among these, the building and construction segment held the largest market share of in the year 2020. As per the Fatpos Global Analysis, building and construction is the most dominant segment and thus, is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Building & Construction and Packaging are price-sensitive markets, while Automotive, electronics use higher ASP products.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High demand in the automotive industry

Demand for adhesion promoters is rising in the automotive industry for improving the adhesion on inks on tire labeling and the strength of paints and coatings on automotive parts & components is anticipated to drive the demand for adhesion promoters in the coming years. Also, developments and innovations in advanced multilayers packaging and advance composites have led to an increase in demand of the adhesion promoters in the plastics and composites industry. The market’s growth is driven by the mounting consumption of plastics in the automotive industry which are being integrated to downsize the overall car weight and fosters energy efficiency.

Restraint

Environmental concerns

Adhesion promoters adversely impact the environment in terms of VOC contribution which has led the governments to impose stringent rules and statutory norms impeding the growth of the global market. Also, the underdeveloped recycling industry in the developing and under-developed economies is also inhibiting the growth of the global adhesion promoter’s market.

Global Adhesion Promoter Market report also contains analysis on:

Adhesion Promoter Market Segments:

By Application Plastics & Composites Paints & Coatings Rubber Adhesives Metals Others

By Type Silane Maleic Anhydride Chlorinated Polyolefins Titanate & Zirconate Others

By End-User Building & Construction Automotive & Transportation Packaging Electronics Others

By Form Liquid Spray Forms



