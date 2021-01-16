Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market New Business Experts Ideas By Ecolab, Ruhof Healthcare, Luminultra Technologies, Hygiena, Kikkoman Biochemifa

The adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swab test market is expected to reach US$ 369.71 million by 2027 from US$ 198.21 million in 2019; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The ATP test is the fast calculation by identification of adenosine triphosphate or ATP of aggressively developing microorganisms. ATP is a molecule in and near living cells that specifically tests the biological production and wellbeing of the organisms. ATP is determined with the natural fire enzyme luciferase by using a luminometer to calculate the light emitted by its reaction. The global adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swab test market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of healthcare-associated infections and increasing emphasis on food safety. However, limitations of ATP swab tests hinder the market growth.

Hygiena, Llc; 3M; Charm Sciences, Inc.; Kikkoman Biochemifa; Neogen; Ecolab; Ruhof Healthcare Corporation; Luminultra Technologies Ltd.; and Merck KGaA are among the leading companies operating in the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swab test market.

Based on type, the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swab test market is segmented into free ATP test and microbial ATP test. In 2019, the microbial ATP test segment held the largest share of the market. The same segment is expected to grow at the faster rate during the forecast period. Microbial ATP hygiene monitoring provides a measurement of the direct risks resulting from high levels of microorganisms plus the unintended risks resulting from organic scums that can offer a source of nutrients to microorganisms. Such effective hygienic monitoring is likely to accelerate the growth of the market.

Rising prevalence of HAIs is one of the prominent factors, which is driving the demand for adenosine triphosphate. For instance, according to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019, an estimated 1 in 31 hospital patients has some kind of healthcare-associated infection. In addition, according to estimates given by The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in 2019, around 4.1 million patients across Europe suffer due to healthcare-associated infections each year. Furthermore, according to study published in journal of Antimicrobial Resistance & Infection Control in 2019, the incidence rate of HAIs in China was 3.62 per 1,000 patient days. Out of this rate of incidence, respiratory tract infection accounted for 43.80% of infections while bloodstream and urinary tract infections accounted for 15.74% and 12.69% of infections, respectively. Such substantial prevalence of healthcare-associated infections is anticipated to have a positive impact on the adoption of ATP swab test, which would eventually drive the market.

To comprehend global Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

