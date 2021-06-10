Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Global Insights Analysis Report 2028

Additive Manufacturing Market report involves use of latest tools and techniques for researching, analyzing and gathering of data and information. This market report performs systematic gathering, recording and analysis of data about the issues related to the marketing of goods and services and serves the businesses with an excellent market research report. The report provides intelligent solutions to the complex business challenges and commences an effortless decision-making process. DBMR team of enthusiastic analysts, skilled researchers and experienced forecasters work meticulously to generate such kind of market reports. Research report is a painstaking investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which covers several market dynamics.

The additive manufacturing market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 26.75% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on additive manufacturing market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The growth of end user industries is escalating the growth of additive manufacturing market.

Major Players:-

The major players covered in the additive manufacturing market report are 3D Systems, Inc., 3T Ltd., Biomedical Modeling Inc., ENVISIONTEC, INC., EOS Systems Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services, LLC, Surgival, SLM Solutions, Xilloc Medical B.V., Dentsply Sirona, Renishaw plc, Stratasys Ltd., Morris Technology, Materialise, Limacorporate S.p.a., ExOne among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Additive Manufacturing Market Share Analysis

The additive manufacturing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to additive manufacturing market.

Additive manufacturing is also refers to as 3D (three dimensional) printing. The technique is used for the creation of 3D objects. The computer assists in creating 3-D object and additive processes are further used. The process is widely deployed in various sectors such as healthcare, automotive, defense, aerospace, consumer products, education, government, industrial and research.

The technological advancements made in the machinery, materials and software acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of additive manufacturing market. The decline in the prices of additive manufacturing-based machines and fall in the prices of 3D printers and wide accessibility to broader range of businesses enabling more organizations to use these tools accelerate the additive manufacturing market growth. The rise in adoption of the manufacturing by businesses with purpose of decreasing production cost for rapid manufacturing and increase in demand for the technology owning to its ease of manufacturing complex designs further influence the additive manufacturing market. Additionally, rise in government funding, rise in awareness, acceptance of advanced technologies, increase in healthcare expenditure, research and development activities and surge in investments positively affect the additive manufacturing market. Furthermore, wide scope of application in healthcare sector and strong mergers and acquisitions extend profitable opportunity to the additive manufacturing market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, issues with the availability and cost of additive manufacturing materials and lack of standardized equipment and process control are the factors expected to obstruct the additive manufacturing market growth. The concerns regarding software efficiency are projected to challenge the additive manufacturing market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

This additive manufacturing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Additive Manufacturing Market Scope and Market Size

The additive manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of material, material type, technology and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of material, the additive manufacturing market is segmented into plastic, metals and ceramics.

On the basis of material type, the additive manufacturing market is segmented into homogeneous materials and heterogeneous materials.

On the basis of technology, the additive manufacturing market is segmented into stereolithography, fused deposition modeling, laser sintering and other technologies.

On the basis of end user, the additive manufacturing market is segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, industrial and other end users.

Global Additive Manufacturing Market Country Level Analysis

The additive manufacturing market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, material, material type, technology and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global additive manufacturing market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the additive manufacturing market due to the high acceptance of technologically advanced medical devices and high healthcare expenditure. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period of 2021-2028 due to the high growth in the manufacturing sector and rise in demand for lightweight and high strength components with precise designs in the region.

The country section of the additive manufacturing market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The additive manufacturing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for additive manufacturing market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on additive manufacturing market. The data is available for historic period 2011-2019.

