Additive Manufacturing Market Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027

The additive manufacturing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027 and forecasted to reach US$ 36.61 Bn by the year 2027 from US$ 8.4 Bn.

“Additive Manufacturing Market” 2027 research report provides a global picture of the “Additive Manufacturing” and provides forecasts and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers explanatory analysis, including detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, and the latest news. The study also explains the future opportunities and sketches of the major players involved in hiking in terms of income in Additive Manufacturing.

This Research gives the idea to aim at your targeted customer’s understanding, needs and demands. The Additive Manufacturing industry is becoming increasingly dynamic and innovative, with more number of private players enrolling the industry.

Top Leading Key Players

3D Systems, Inc. Stratasys Ltd. 3T RPD, LTD. Arcam AB EOS GmbH 3D Hubs B.V. ENVISIONTEC, INC. ProtoCAM Sciaky, Inc. GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services

The additive manufacturing market has experienced a significant growth and adoption rate during the past few years and is expected to experience substantial growth and acceptance in years to come. The primary reasons for the surged adoption of additive manufacturing are the increase in the need for automation and cost-effective technologies in the manufacturing sector. The implementation of additive manufacturing technologies in manufacturing facilitates the mass production of complex shapes parts with reduced lead times. Additive manufacturing has replaced traditional manufacturing methods owing to its high accuracy and speed of production. Also, additive manufacturing transforming production in the range of applications.

