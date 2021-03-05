Additive Manufacturing Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation, and Forecast to 2027

Additive Manufacturing Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Additive Manufacturing Market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and the latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Scope of the Additive Manufacturing Market Report:

There is a noteworthy requirement for the additive manufacturing from the dental and medical sectors. Increasing population with rising revenue is powering the development of the additive manufacturing market. In the years to come, the global market is predicted to develop due to the cost drop of the 3D printer.

To generate 3D objects, 3D printing is employed which is also dubbed as additive manufacturing. To take the 3D print of the things in different sectors such as research, healthcare, consumer products, aerospace, automotive, industrial, government, education, and defense, additive manufacturing is employed. Complex design products can now be simply manufactured and conceptualized by using additive manufacturing. The high employment of the additive manufacturing is for tailoring of the goods. With the assistance of additive manufacturing, sectors are now capable of manufacturing goods that have complicated designs with high precision. Different techs that are employed in the additive manufacturing or 3D printing are electron beam melting, fused deposition modeling, laminated object manufacturing, selective laser sintering, stereo lithography, robocasting, direct metal laser sintering, selective heat sintering, and power bed.

The additive manufacturing market is divided into material type, end-user industry, and the regions. By end-user industry, the additive manufacturing market is divided into healthcare, automotive, dental, automotive, and others. By material type, the global market is segmented into rubber, metal alloy, plastic, and others. The geographical areas where the additive manufacturing market is segmented are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Additive Manufacturing Companies

The major players included in the global additive manufacturing market forecast are,

MCor Technologies Ltd.

Stratasys Inc

Envisiontec GmbH

Biomedical Modeling, Inc.

Materialise NV

Morries Technologies Inc.

ExOne

SLM Solutions GmbH

Greatbarch Inc.

Arcam AB

Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

3D Systems, Inc

Sirona Dental System and EOS

GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services, Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

Additive Manufacturing Market Key Market Segments:

By Applications: Medical Devices, Automotives, Aerospace

By Technology: 3D Printing, Laser Sintering, Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modeling, Electron Beam Melting, Tissue Engineering

By Material Type: Homogeneous, Heterogeneous

Development Of Other Sectors To Power The Development Of The Additive Manufacturing Market In The Long Run

The development of the additive manufacturing market is extremely reliant on the development of other sectors such as food and beverages, manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, and healthcare. There is a noteworthy requirement for the additive manufacturing from the dental and medical sectors. Increasing population with rising revenue is powering the development of the additive manufacturing market. In the years to come, the global market is predicted to develop due to the cost drop of the 3D printer. Presently, the developed nations are employing 3D printing or additive manufacturing, whereas the developing nations are employing the additive manufacturing in a restricted manner. This restricted employment of the additive manufacturing in the developing and underdeveloped nations might hinder the growth of global market.

Rising Spending Is Powering The Additives Manufacturing Market In Europe

Europe is the most prominent market for the additive manufacturing. Europe is followed by Asia Pacific and North America. The rising spending in this area is powering the additives manufacturing market. In terms of revenue, Europe dominates the global market due to the low manufacturing cost and rising income of additive manufacturing. North America is the second biggest region followed by Asia Pacific. In the Asia Pacific region, China has the first place after India. The leading firms are spending to increase their production capacity and extend their business.

The global additive manufacturing market has been seeing substantial development in emerging nations such as China, India, Turkey, and Brazil. Powered by development in emerging sectors, makers are aiming on guaranteeing easy customization and on

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

