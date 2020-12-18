Additive Manufacturing Market 2020-2026 Deep Analysis | Leading Players – 3D Systems, Inc., 3T Ltd., Biomedical Modeling Inc., ENVISIONTEC, INC., EOS Systems Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation

In Additive Manufacturing Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Additive Manufacturing Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Additive Manufacturing Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Market Analysis: Global Additive Manufacturing Market

The global additive manufacturing market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.99 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 11.56 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 14.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising occurrence of structural heart diseases and technological developments in the industry.

Key Market Competitors: Global Additive Manufacturing Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the additive manufacturing market are 3D Systems, Inc., 3T Ltd., Biomedical Modeling Inc., ENVISIONTEC, INC., EOS Systems Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services, LLC., Surgival, SLM Solutions, Xilloc Medical B.V., Dentsply Sirona, Renishaw plc., Stratasys Ltd., Morris Technology, Materialise, Limacorporate S.p.a., ExOne among others.

Market Definition: Global Additive Manufacturing Market

Additive manufacturing is also called as 3D (three dimensional) printing, and it is utilized for the creation of 3D objects. The 3-D object is created using computer, to create the object, additive processes are used. The 3D objects can be modified as per the industry requirement. The numerous industries which include 3-D object are healthcare, automotive, education, government, research, defense, aerospace, consumer products and industrial.

Segmentation: Global Additive Manufacturing Market

Additive Manufacturing Market : By Technology

Powder Bed Fusion

Directed Energy Deposition

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Additive Manufacturing Market : By Materials

Homogeneous Materials

Heterogeneous Materials

Additive Manufacturing Market : By Material Type

Plastic

Metal Alloy

Rubber

Other

Additive Manufacturing Market : By Products

Surgical Equipment

Prosthetics & Implants

Tissue Engineering

Additive Manufacturing Market : By End User

Automotive Manufacturing

Consumer Products

Government/Military

Architecture

Healthcare

Academic Institutions

Dental

Others

Additive Manufacturing Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Additive Manufacturing Market:

In July 2018, 3D Systems launched the FabPro 1000, a less costly, highly efficient DLP-based 3D printer framed for dental and jewelry production, and for high quality plastic prototypes. It has a printing speed which is three times faster than that f its competitors, and is marketed as simple to use SLA printer. In July, 2018, 3D systems launched an e-commerce site for the sale of its new printer, to make it easily accessible to its customers.

In April 2018, ExOne launched Innovent+ metal Additive Manufacturing machine. It is developed for use lab for research and education. It provides two times the print volume of its previous models with enhanced powder handling capabilities. It is equipped with a new Ultrasonic recoater which is framed to offer material adaptability and is easy to operate.

Additive Manufacturing Market Drivers

The growth of several industries including as automotive, FMCG, semiconductor, manufacturing, aerospace, food & beverages, healthcare serves as a stimulant for the growth of additives manufacturing market.

Rising demand for additive manufacturing in the dental and medical industries drives the growth of this market.

Reduction in the prices of additive manufacturing-based machines and fall in the prices of 3D printers would fuel the growth of the market.

Growing awareness amongst the people would increase the demand for additives.

The increased investments in the Research and development of better software and technology, and the development of innovative equipment’s and their applications, fosters the growth of this market.

Additive Manufacturing Market Restraints

Regulatory hurdle in many countries is one of the constraints for the market.

The limited access of additive manufacturing in the underdeveloped and developing economies would restrain the growth of the market.

