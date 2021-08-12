Additional studies on the progress of the corona vaccination planned | free press

Berlin (dpa) – To get a more accurate picture of the progress of the corona vaccination in Germany, further accompanying studies are planned. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on request on Thursday, about 3,000 people will be asked about vaccine readiness and acceptance in early fall.

Additional research is also being prepared for the most common foreign languages. This is also intended to reach citizens who have not been able to participate in previous German-language surveys. In the meantime, the vaccinations continue – certainly with second vaccinations. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) again advertised on Twitter: “Vaccinations bring us all back freedom.”

56.1 percent of the population fully vaccinated

On Wednesday, 511,000 doses of vaccine were injected, 414,000 of which resulted in a full vaccination. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, a total of just under 46.7 million people or 56.1 percent of the population have now been fully vaccinated. 52.2 million people or 62.8 percent of all residents received at least one first vaccination. Of the 16 federal states, only Saxony has not yet reached the 50 percent fully vaccinated population – 49.3 percent received the necessary second injection there. Leader Bremen is already moving towards two-thirds with 65.5 percent fully vaccinated inhabitants.

Meanwhile, a debate has arisen over data on vaccination progress. The reason is that for the first time a larger difference was noticed between two sources, the RKI and the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday. In an RKI survey called Covimo from late June to mid-July, the quota of about 1,000 adults who had been vaccinated at least once was “a lot higher” than in the official digital reporting system for vaccination centers, practices and occupational physicians – especially among 18- to 59-year-olds. year-olds: While 79 percent in the survey said they had been vaccinated, it was 59 percent according to the reporting system.

RKI: Vaccination quota reliably reflects events

The RKI emphasized that any “under-notification” in the reporting system relates to first vaccinations and not to full vaccinations. Underregistration is generally not uncommon in reporting systems. The RKI assumes that the vaccination rate maps events very reliably. The experts cited several possible reasons to explain the difference. Among other things, some of the vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson agent, where only one dose is needed for complete protection, is only registered as a second vaccination.

Intensive care physicians then demanded an independent, representative population survey: “We must do everything we can to strengthen confidence in the vaccination campaign,” Gernot Marx, president of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (Divi), told the newspapers. of the Funke media group. “Reliable figures are the basis for the acceptance of the corona measures,” said Marx. If the vaccination rate of 18- to 59-year-olds is actually much higher than reported, “we would have a much more relaxed situation in view of the fall.”

The infection rate continues to increase. According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days rose further to 27.6 – the previous day was 25.1, a week ago it was 19.4. The health authorities reported 5638 new corona infections within one day – after 3539 a week ago.

Vaccination threatens

Despite declining willingness to vaccinate, half of the countries have not yet had to dispose of significantly unused or expired vaccine doses. In a survey by the German news agency, seven out of 16 state governments stated that discarding vaccines could be largely avoided. “The vaccine did not have to be destroyed at any time because it could not be used because the expiration date had expired,” assured a spokesman for the Hamburg health authority. Countries such as Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Hesse also declared this with measures such as a “vaccine exchange”.

By contrast, vaccination centers in Bavaria have already thrown away about 53,000 unused cans – significantly more than in any other country. Half of this is in the past month. The increased numbers in the summer are the direct result of a declining willingness to vaccinate, the health ministry said.

Problem can get bigger

However, the problem could quickly get worse: In North Rhine-Westphalia alone, the North Rhine General Practitioner Association estimates around 100,000 vaccine doses in the coming weeks.

No current figures are available for some federal states: In Saxony-Anhalt, neither the Ministry of Health nor the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians has an overview of the vaccine doses that have been destroyed. There was no answer to corresponding questions from the dpa from Berlin and Saxony.

Federal Government Eastern Commissioner Marco Wanderwitz commented on the relatively low vaccination coverage in most of the new states. “There is a clear link between the approval of the AfD and the rejection of vaccinations. He cannot be talked away,” the CDU politician told the Funke media group papers (Thursday). The vast majority of AfD officials acted aggressively against the vaccination and against all corona measures – “similar to the former American President Donald Trump”. He therefore assumes that “we will see a corona wave in East Germany in the autumn due to the delta variant that will once again push the health system to its limits”.