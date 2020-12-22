ADAS Sensor Market Future Growth Statistic, Trends Analysis and Challenges
The automotive industry has been registering considerable growth, which can primarily be attributed to technological advancements. Owing to this, the adoption of semi-autonomous vehicles has increases significantly as well. Since these vehicle employ automatic features, their safety and security is of the utmost priority. Governments of several countries have now mandated the integration of enhanced security features in vehicles in order to improve the safety on roads and provide the driver with better experience.
Request to Get the Sample Report@ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/adas-sensor-market/report-sample
The adoption of long-range radar (LRR) is particularly high in the automotive industry. These sensors have the ability to detect signals from a greater distance, i.e. covering three motorway lanes, as compared to a SSR (short-range radar). This is further expected to result in the growth of the domain. The ADAS sensor market is predicted to attain a revenue of $40.8 billion by 2030, rising from $11.5 billion in 2019, progressing at an 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030).
Hence, the demand for ADAS sensors is growing due to the rising adoption of level 1 autonomous cars and increasing adoption of LRR.
Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report@ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=adas-sensor-market
Market Segmentation by Type
- Radar
- 24 GHz
- 77 GHz
- LiDAR
- Short and Medium-Range
- Long-Range
- Camera
- Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)
- Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)
- Ultrasonic
Market Segmentation by Vehicle Autonomy
- Semi-Autonomous Vehicle
- Level 1
- Level 2
- Level 3
- Fully-Autonomous Vehicle
- Level 4
- Level 5
Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
Market Segmentation by Application
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System
- Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) System
- Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System
- Lane Keeping Assistance System (LKAS)
- Adaptive Front Light (AFL) System
- Cross Traffic Alert (CTA) System
- Driver Monitoring System (DMS)
- Intelligent Park Assist (IPA) System
- Night Vision System (NVS)
- Others